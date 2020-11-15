Police chief looks to fill Waterloo police force openings with diverse hires

The police chief personally asked a Samoan man, Black man and Black woman to apply for the positions, he said.

“If folks pass (the civil service exam), and they’re able to pass the background and we know it’s a priority, then let’s make it the priority and be intentional about how we diversify the Waterloo Police Department,” Fitzgerald said. “I think that’s expected.”

The department will provide the civil service exam to applicants in January, and then it will begin the background check process. Fitzgerald said he hopes to hire people quickly without sacrificing quality. He described it as a way to “seize the moment and get the diversity movement started.”

Fitzgerald said some people left the department after he was hired as chief, but he looked at it as a way to “reinvigorate” and “revitalize” the agency with new employees. He said he wants people working for the department who share his approach.

“A lot of times, police officers have a disconnect and they believe, ‘Hey, we work for the department’ or ‘we work for the city’ but we work at the pleasure of every last citizen in the city of Waterloo; every last resident in the city of Waterloo,” Fitzgerald said.