Police arrest Waterloo man wanted for alleged harassment, assault of ex-girlfriend

WATERLOO — Police arrested a 31-year-old Waterloo man Saturday for alleged harassment and assault of his ex-girlfriend.

The man, Demetrice Diontray Coleman, was booked into Black Hawk County Jail at about 3 a.m., according to online records. The warrants for his arrest stemmed from Coleman allegedly banging on his ex-girlfriend's door Dec. 20, 2020, on Langley Road. Police said Coleman sent text messages to his ex-girlfriend threatening to beat her up.

Police said the woman broke up with Coleman, and he was supposed to move out of the house. Coleman lived on Locust Street at the time of his arrest, according to police. Police arrested him at W. 7th Street and Grant Avenue on Saturday, according to records.

Coleman is facing additional charges for having a gun, carrying weapons, fourth-degree theft, driving without a valid license, having an open alcoholic beverage in his car and interfering with official acts, according to records.

Court records show Coleman previously plead guilty to driving under the influence, not reporting contraband at a correctional institution and driving without a valid driver's license.

