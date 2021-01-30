Police arrest 63-year-old Waterloo man for snatching purse at Family Dollar

WATERLOO — Police arrested a 63-year-old man Friday for allegedly snatching a woman's purse and knocking her down outside Family Dollar.

The man, Waterloo resident Melvin Killings, was arrested on a felony second-degree robbery charge. He is being held on no bond at the Black Hawk County Jail, according to online records. Police said Killings fled Family Dollar, 2204 Kimball Ave., in a pickup truck Friday after the incident.

Killings was previously convicted of second-degree robbery in 1993 and first-degree robbery in 1999, according to court records. He also plead guilty to past incidents of driving while intoxicated, violating parole and other traffic offenses.

The woman knocked down at Family Dollar did not have serious injuries, police said.

