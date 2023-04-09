CEDAR FALLS -- The Prairie Rapids Audubon Society will feature John McCormick, award-winning nature photographer and retired computer scientist and geologist, at 7 p.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church, Ninth and Main streets,.
McCormick will present "Nature Photography: From New Zealand to New Hartford." His photographs have been exhibited in several states and at a number of locations in the Cedar Valley. All are welcome.
Photos: Hotel President renovations 2016
092314file-President-Hotel-1968
This week Flashback Friday is featuring the 1968 photo of the President Hotel, located at East Park Avenue and Sycamore. It was sold in 1968 to Elders Inc., a non-profit group composed of four Waterloo churches. It will be converted to housing units for the elderly. The building, built in 1928, will be called Park Towers when it is remodeled.
092116bp-hotel-president-2
Renovations are complete at the Hotel President in Waterloo, Iowa. Photographed Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
092116bp-hotel-president-4
092116bp-hotel-president-3
092116bp-hotel-president-1
Renovations are complete at the Hotel President in Waterloo.
BRANDON POLLOCK, Courier Staff Photographer
