Philadelphia reinstates its indoor mask mandates, COVID testing sites are shutting down, and more COVID news

Philadelphia became the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate on Monday after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections, with the city's top health official saying she wanted to forestall a potential new wave driven by an omicron subvariant.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen more than 50% in 10 days, the threshold at which the city’s guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors, said Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, the health commissioner.
Queen Elizabeth II, after her own recent bout with COVID-19, empathized with patients, doctors and nurses at a London hospital last week as she listened to their stories about life on the front lines of the pandemic.
The monarch spoke to patients and staff at the Royal London Hospital during a virtual visit that marked the official dedication of the Queen Elizabeth Unit, a 155-bed critical care facility built in just five weeks at the height of the pandemic. Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19 in February and suffered what Buckingham Palace described as “mild cold-like symptoms.’’
Many companies that began producing personal protective equipment with patriotic optimism have scaled back, shut down or given up, according to an Associated Press analysis based on numerous interviews with manufacturers. Some already have sold equipment they bought with state government grants.
As COVID-19 was stressing hospitals and shuttering businesses in 2020, elected officials touted the need to boost U.S. production of protective gear: “All this stuff should be made in the United States and not in China,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in remarks echoed by others.
U.S. military medical teams deployed during the coronavirus pandemic brought back lessons as the Defense Department looks to see what worked and what didn't. The teams were used to relieve exhausted civilian medical workers and provide care to what seemed to be an endless crush of COVID-19 patients. Overall, about 24,000 U.S. troops were deployed for the pandemic, including nearly 6,000 medical personnel to hospitals and 5,000 to help administer vaccines. That mission is over, at least for now. And military leaders are taking stock so they will be better prepared for the next crisis affecting a large population.
States with the biggest drop in travel spending during COVID
States With the Biggest Drop in Travel Spending During COVID
For the first two years of the pandemic, the shifting landscape around COVID-19 affected travel more than almost any sector of the economy. Concerns about the spread of the virus and changes in travel restrictions and public health guidance led many would-be travelers to hold off on trips. As a result, industries like air travel and lodging saw much lower than usual demand throughout 2020 and 2021, and closely related businesses like restaurants and arts, entertainment, and recreation facilities also suffered. But according to recent
data from the U.S. Travel Association, many indicators like hotel room demand and overall travel spending are at or near pre-pandemic levels.
A recovery in travel spending would be welcome news given the dramatic drop brought on by COVID-19. The onset of the pandemic in 2020 sharply reversed an upward trend in travel spending over more than two decades. From 1997 to 2019, annual per capita travel spending—defined as the summation of air transportation and accommodations spending—increased from $504 to $856 in inflation-adjusted dollars. Over that span, spending only declined in the two years following the September 11 attacks, which produced a
decline in air travel, and from 2008 to 2009 with the onset of the Great Recession. But from 2019 to 2020, the pandemic set off a historic drop of almost 55% in travel spending, to just $388 per capita.
Per capita travel spending plummeted in 2020 after 2019 peak
But the rapid drop in travel spending
played out differently across the country based on varying geographic trends in spending on air travel and accommodations. For example, residents of the Midwest and parts of the South tended to be the lowest spenders on travel in both 2019 and 2020, which may be a product of lower incomes in these regions. Other states like Alaska and Hawaii—which are more costly to travel to and from due to geography—were among top spenders in both years but saw significant declines in dollars spent.
The Midwest generally spends the least on air travel and accommodations each year
By percentages, however, the greatest drops in travel spending were in the Mideast (-61.4%) and New England (-59.8%) regions. Some of these locations were hard-hit early in the pandemic, with severe early outbreaks in locations like the New York and Boston metros that may have discouraged travel. Many Northeastern states were also among the most stringent in terms of public health restrictions like testing or quarantine requirements for travelers entering or returning to the state. All of these factors reduced interest (and spending) on travel from states in these regions. In contrast, states in the interior of the U.S., including the Plains (-51.7%), Far West (-49.5%), and Rocky Mountain (-48.5%) regions saw lower declines in travel spending from 2019 to 2020.
The Eastern US experienced the largest drop in travel spending during COVID
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis’s
. To determine the states with the biggest drop in travel spending during COVID, researchers at Personal Consumption Expenditures Filterbuy calculated the percentage change in air transportation and accommodations spending from 2019 to 2020. In the event of a tie, the state with the greater total change in air transportation and accommodations spending from 2019 to 2020 was ranked higher.
Here are the states with the biggest drop in travel spending during COVID.
15. Michigan
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -56.1% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$3,083,300,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $242 Per capita travel spending (2019): $550
14. Oregon
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -56.3% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$2,019,100,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $369 Per capita travel spending (2019): $850
13. Alaska
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -56.5% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$572,500,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $603 Per capita travel spending (2019): $1,385
12. Maryland
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -56.8% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$2,876,200,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $361 Per capita travel spending (2019): $838
11. Georgia
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -56.8% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$5,658,600,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $402 Per capita travel spending (2019): $939
10. Minnesota
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -57.3% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$1,751,400,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $230 Per capita travel spending (2019): $542
9. Washington
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -57.4% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$5,375,100,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $519 Per capita travel spending (2019): $1,230
8. Virginia
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -58.4% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$3,757,900,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $311 Per capita travel spending (2019): $754
7. Rhode Island
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -58.9% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$555,300,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $366 Per capita travel spending (2019): $890
6. New Jersey
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -58.9% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$4,263,100,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $334 Per capita travel spending (2019): $814
5. Pennsylvania
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -59.2% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$4,770,200,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $258 Per capita travel spending (2019): $630
4. Illinois
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -60.0% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$7,281,100,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $385 Per capita travel spending (2019): $957
3. Connecticut
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -60.5% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$2,426,500,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $446 Per capita travel spending (2019): $1,125
2. Massachusetts
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -61.8% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$5,216,300,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $467 Per capita travel spending (2019): $1,224
1. New York
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -64.2% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$14,195,700,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $409 Per capita travel spending (2019): $1,136
