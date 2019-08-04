WATERLOO — In celebration of National Health Week, Peoples Community Health Clinic is gearing up for events to engage and serve the community, including free food, giveaways, and youth activities.
On Wednesday, the clinic at 905 Franklin St. will pitch its Big Tent Event featuring 30 vendors, a Kids Fun Tent and a visits from the Waterloo Fire Department, Waterloo Bucks Baseball and Iowa National Guard.
It’s the fourth year for the event, which runs from 11 a.m to 1:30 p.m.
Peoples Clinic is a nonprofit health care clinic with a mission to “provide access to affordable, compassionate, high quality health care for all while helping to improve the health of the community as a whole.”
“We provide health care for all, so we want as many people to know that we’re here and (about) the services that we can provide to them,” said clinic Community Relations Specialist Augusta Sires.
During Wednesday’s event, the clinic will serve free hamburgers, hot dogs and sides. Among the vendors on site will be Alternatives, Hope Tree Counseling, Riverview Center and the Salvation Army.
“The tent event is a really fun event for the community to come, learn more about us (and) learn more about local resources,” Sires said.
Youth activities include kite-making and snap pea seed planting. There will be an all-ages tour of the clinic’s new garden. The garden, which broke ground in April through a partnership with University of Northern Iowa Center for Energy and Environmental Education and Green Iowa AmeriCorps, sits on the east side of the clinic. The produce was planted to provide free, healthier food options for patients in need.
You have free articles remaining.
Prior to the tent event, the clinic will host a giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On the east side of the building, booths will be stacked with clothes, accessories and household items. Bags will be provided, and visitors may fill the bags free of charge. In addition to clothing donations from staff, Peoples Clinic partnered with Cindy’s Closet, a volunteer-run organization in Waterloo that provides free clothing to those in need.
“We’ve been so touched by all of the donations that (the community and staff) brought in,” Sires said.
Peoples Clinic in Clarksville will host its own Tent Event from 5 to 7 p.m Tuesday. Sires said the event is similar but on a “much smaller scale” than the Waterloo event. Free food, youth activities and vendor booths are scheduled at Reading Park, across from the Clarksville library.
Last year’s Big Tent events attracted around 450 people, including staff, vendors and community members.
“We want as many people to know about our clinic, know about our services and celebrate what we do with us,” Sires said.
Peoples Clinic volunteers organize events leading up to National Health Week and help staff the events throughout the week, in addition to the help of local organizations volunteering their booths.
“The National Health Week celebrations that we host is just one large way that we reach out to try to get people’s attention and let them know we’re here,” Sires said. “… This is definitely the biggest week of the year for us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.