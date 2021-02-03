People 65 and older in Black Hawk County can make COVID-19 vaccine appointments at pharmacies

WATERLOO — Walgreens and CVS pharmacy locations are offering a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines to Black Hawk County residents 65 and older who make appointments online beginning this week.
People in the age group can register online at Walgreens beginning Wednesday. CVS will begin its online registration 8 a.m. Thursday. Appointments will be limited based on the number of vaccines at each pharmacy, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The rollout is a partnership between IDPH and the pharmacies to initially give vaccines to 32,000 Iowans 65 and older.
"This is a one-time, additional allocation of vaccine," IDPH said in a news release.
The vaccines were available leftovers from the Long-Term Care Pharmacy Partnership Program, a federal program to help vaccinate nursing home residents and staff members.
Walgreens has a registration guide available for residents, which includes a walkthrough of how to use the online site. It says residents will be able to select their store location and an available time to get vaccinated.
The registration guide for CVS said its local participating locations will be 205 Franklin St. and 1501 E. San Marnan Dr., both in Waterloo. It says people without internet access can call (800) 746‐7287 for customer service. Walk-in vaccinations will not be accepted, according to CVS.
The Black Hawk County health department said health care systems will primarily handle vaccines for the 65 and older group. People can be notified via text, email, patient portal or phone call, depending on their providers. Those without primary health care providers who want to be vaccinated can call the health department to schedule an appointment at (319) 292-2360.
The pharmacy vaccines will add to the 700 recently provided to people 65 and older in Black Hawk County. Health department director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said the county has about 20,000 people in this age group.
IDPH said Walgreens will provide vaccines to nine other counties, and CVS will give vaccines to three other counties.
"If you are not able to secure one of these vaccine appointments, be assured that more vaccines are coming to the state on a weekly basis," IDPH said.