People 65 and older in Black Hawk County can make COVID-19 vaccine appointments at pharmacies

The Black Hawk County health department said health care systems will primarily handle vaccines for the 65 and older group. People can be notified via text, email, patient portal or phone call, depending on their providers. Those without primary health care providers who want to be vaccinated can call the health department to schedule an appointment at (319) 292-2360.

The pharmacy vaccines will add to the 700 recently provided to people 65 and older in Black Hawk County. Health department director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said the county has about 20,000 people in this age group.

IDPH said Walgreens will provide vaccines to nine other counties, and CVS will give vaccines to three other counties.

"If you are not able to secure one of these vaccine appointments, be assured that more vaccines are coming to the state on a weekly basis," IDPH said.

