Pastor Glen Wheeler to return to St. Paul's Lutheran Church for services, June 4-5

WAVERLY – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will welcome Pastor Glen Wheeler on June 4 and June 5, as part of the 150th anniversary year-long celebration.

Following the 5:30 p.m. service on June 4 there will be a light catered meal. The meal will begin at 6:15 p.m. and Wheeler greet members and mingle. He also will preach on June 5, with a short introduction of him during the coffee hour from 10:15-10:45 a.m.

To attend the Saturday meal, an RSVP online should be made by May 27 at www.stpaulswaverly.org/register/, or by calling the church office at 319-352-3850. Donations for the meal will be accepted.

Wheeler served the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School from 1975 to 1994. After serving at Bethel Lutheran in Minnesota, he retired in June 2006.

The public may attend. For more details on the 150th anniversary events and activities, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org/150th-anniversary/.

