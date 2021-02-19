Partnership between Waterloo Police, social workers gets City Council endorsement

Council member Patrick Morrissey, who formerly worked for the Iowa Department of Human Services to investigate child abuse, said Monday he requested a work session about the Elevate partnership but was denied. He said he did not oppose the agreement, but wanted more information about it.

"That was very disappointing and discouraging to have that denied of an elected official on an issue of this importance," Morrissey said, proceeding to ask questions about the agreement at the City Council meeting.

"Even if we had a work session, you had about 25 questions there you had for the last couple weeks that you could’ve asked directly, but you didn’t," Hart said.

Morrissey said he knew about the agreement a week ago, when he got the City Council agenda.

Part of the agreement said Elevate workers might have to provide testimony in criminal or civil court cases. Morrissey said this might pose a "catch-22" for social workers, who might not want to testify against clients they helped with mental health conditions.