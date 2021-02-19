Partnership between Waterloo Police, social workers gets City Council endorsement

WATERLOO — The agreement between the Waterloo Police Department and social workers got formal approval Monday from City Council.
The partnership between police and Elevate Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic is expected to enhance response to mental health crises. The nonprofit organization said it will help with crisis intervention training for officers, adding to the department's existing officers with these skills. The agreement, unanimously approved by Waterloo City Council members Monday, is slated to last until April 30, 2022. Elevate began helping on Waterloo Police calls Jan. 1.
The partnership can be extended by both Waterloo Police and Elevate, or it can be ended early by either party with 60-day advance notice.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said there are many people in Black Hawk County Jail or state prisons who need support for mental health conditions. He said he appreciated the police department's "outside of the box" approach.
"This is just another step toward more of a community policing model," Hart said. "It doesn’t let people that commit crimes off the hook, but what it does try to do is help aid the families that may be in distress and may not need that type of enforcement."
Black Hawk County NAACP President LaTanya Graves said the partnership is "so needed now more than ever" during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I believe having mental health intervention is long overdue," Graves said.
Jonathan Grieder, another council member, called the effort "a really bold and a really smart move."
Waterloo Police Maj. Joe Leibold said the coordination is a "huge resource savings" for the department. He said officers will save hours of time not waiting at crisis centers, hospitals or family houses, and will instead allow Elevate social workers to take over when safe.
Leibold said Elevate can offer ongoing services to Waterloo residents, such as counseling, at a cost that can be billed to their health insurance.
According to the agreement, Waterloo Police will provide social workers with body armor if they choose to wear it. Leibold said the armor will be specifically labeled with a term like "social worker" to prevent people from mistaking them with police officers.
Elevate said its social workers understand the dangers of personal injury, property damage and death in working with police. The agreement said the organization's employees "voluntarily assume and accept all inherent risks and/or dangers."
Council member Patrick Morrissey, who formerly worked for the Iowa Department of Human Services to investigate child abuse, said Monday he requested a work session about the Elevate partnership but was denied. He said he did not oppose the agreement, but wanted more information about it.
"That was very disappointing and discouraging to have that denied of an elected official on an issue of this importance," Morrissey said, proceeding to ask questions about the agreement at the City Council meeting.
"Even if we had a work session, you had about 25 questions there you had for the last couple weeks that you could’ve asked directly, but you didn’t," Hart said.
Morrissey said he knew about the agreement a week ago, when he got the City Council agenda.
Part of the agreement said Elevate workers might have to provide testimony in criminal or civil court cases. Morrissey said this might pose a "catch-22" for social workers, who might not want to testify against clients they helped with mental health conditions.
Leibold said the workers would not have to testify about their clinical services for someone's mental health condition, which would be protected under privacy act HIPAA. The workers might have to testify if they witnessed a crime, Leibold said.
Morrissey requested data about the Waterloo Police Department's calls for service over the past few years. Leibold said the department's existing data on mental health calls is a "mess."
"We changed it in June, and it should be good moving forward, but even today I found a mistake in it," Leibold said Monday. "I wouldn’t trust data going back that far as far as mental health calls."
He said the data was not kept "accurately" until June. He said the department is still figuring out which hours are best suited for Elevate workers to accompany officers on calls.