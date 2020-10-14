Parking, building code concerns lead commission to deny approval Waterloo church

“There’s a lot they want to see,” John Dornoff, a staff member in the planning and zoning department, said of fire and building officials.

The church requested the special permit after a neighbor reported the facility to the city. She noticed the church was building a shed-like structure in the parking lot that did not appear to meet building codes.

Building officials required the church to stop construction, and city staff is asking for the addition to be demolished. The church also would be required to remove an existing signage structure or purchase a sign that would meet city requirements.

The church will next seek approval from the city’s Board of Adjustment, which typically meets the fourth Tuesday of each month.

“I think that this had nothing to do with what was going to be in that building — that it was just all the vagueness and the noncompliance in what was done prior to,” commission member Sue Flynn said.

Virginia Wilber, commission chairwoman, said she was disappointed the church is holding services when there is a lack of safety procedures in place.

“With recent events in our community, we have seen when buildings have not been used for proper usage, and how lives can be lost,” Wilber said.