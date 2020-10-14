Parking, building code concerns lead commission to deny approval Waterloo church

WATERLOO — After concerns were raised about a crowded parking lot, late-night activities and lack of building code compliance, a West Fifth Street church was denied endorsement for its facility from the city’s Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission.
The commission voted 7-2 against a motion to recommend approval for the special permit for the facility at 525 West Fifth St. The decision came after multiple neighborhood residents said churchgoers parked three-deep in the facility’s parking lot.
“If they were to continue to park like this, it would be a definite fire hazard,” commission member Cody Leistikow said.
City planning staff said the building has been operating as a religious facility for about 10 years now, though the address shows no church name.
One neighbor said she sees people at the building late into the night. Planning staff said the congregation has about 100 members.
“I’m not sure how they have services all day and all night,” the resident said.
Establishments that operate from midnight until 6 a.m. in Waterloo are required to receive an after-hours license. The Clerk’s Office recently told The Courier there are no after-hours businesses licensed in Waterloo.
City planning staff asked commission members to consider a condition that the church hire an architect to ensure the building meets fire and building code requirements. The fire department wants to look at alarms and sprinkler systems, and the building department needs to determine building occupancy for parking requirements, among other items.
“There’s a lot they want to see,” John Dornoff, a staff member in the planning and zoning department, said of fire and building officials.
Support Local Journalism
The church requested the special permit after a neighbor reported the facility to the city. She noticed the church was building a shed-like structure in the parking lot that did not appear to meet building codes.
Building officials required the church to stop construction, and city staff is asking for the addition to be demolished. The church also would be required to remove an existing signage structure or purchase a sign that would meet city requirements.
The church will next seek approval from the city’s Board of Adjustment, which typically meets the fourth Tuesday of each month.
“I think that this had nothing to do with what was going to be in that building — that it was just all the vagueness and the noncompliance in what was done prior to,” commission member Sue Flynn said.
Virginia Wilber, commission chairwoman, said she was disappointed the church is holding services when there is a lack of safety procedures in place.
“With recent events in our community, we have seen when buildings have not been used for proper usage, and how lives can be lost,” Wilber said.
Two people were killed and others wounded in a recent shooting at an unauthorized after-hours club on West Fourth Street. Since it was unlicensed, the building did not undergo building or fire code inspections. The building had one usable exit but would have required two exits based on its square footage.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!