Panel discussions about health, economy part of MLK Week of Service in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Panel discussions about health, economic opportunity and a vibrant community will be part of the MLK Week of Service hosted by Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart.

A virtual breakfast event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day kicked off the week’s discussion panels. All panels will begin at 6:30 p.m. and last for about an hour on video platform Zoom. There will be a panel about health and well-being Tuesday, another about economic opportunity Wednesday and the final panel about vibrant community Thursday.

“These panels of community leaders will help us explore innovative ways to address in equity in our community and see how we each can be part of the solution,” event coordinator Joy Briscoe said in a news release. “We encourage people of all communities, ages, and belief systems to join these discussions.”

People can register for the sessions individually to get virtual links to attend. The city will provide updates about the events on Facebook.

