Overnight shooting in Waterloo damages car

WATERLOO —A Waterloo woman's SUV was damaged by gunfire in the 200 block of Summit Avenue early Saturday, according to police.
The car, a silver 2007 Ford Edge owned by a 43-year-old woman, was damaged around 3 a.m. Saturday. Police did not arrest any suspects for the shooting. Officers were dispatched to the scene after getting called by a Summit Avenue resident, records show. Police said the shooter used a handgun.
It is unknown whether the shooter had a relationship with the woman whose car was damaged, according to police.
