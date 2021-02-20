 Skip to main content
Overnight shooting in Waterloo damages car
Overnight shooting in Waterloo damages car

WATERLOO —A Waterloo woman's SUV was damaged by gunfire in the 200 block of Summit Avenue early Saturday, according to police.

The car, a silver 2007 Ford Edge owned by a 43-year-old woman, was damaged around 3 a.m. Saturday. Police did not arrest any suspects for the shooting. Officers were dispatched to the scene after getting called by a Summit Avenue resident, records show. Police said the shooter used a handgun.

It is unknown whether the shooter had a relationship with the woman whose car was damaged, according to police.

