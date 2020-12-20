GUEST COLUMN: What Dennis Clayson doesn't understand about diversity

It was quite obvious in Dennis Clayson’s column on Sunday (Dec. 13) that he has never managed a large group of people or been involved in any way with a government agency. Having lived in his ivory tower, he has never had to administer any federal program that involves people of myriad different ethnicities.
Using Clayson’s logic, keeping all white administrators is completely OK so long as they have the credentials for the job. Never mind that in some agencies the majority of clients are African American, Hispanic, Asian or poverty-stricken white people, or that there are some extremely qualified people who are not white.
Having directed an agency, I am fully aware of the “white male” syndrome. I promoted a woman to head the Individual Assistance Program at FEMA Region VII where I was the politically appointed director. It was the first time a woman sat around the management table in the history of the organization. She brought a perspective that none of the white males had ever considered and added a great deal to the organization just because she was a woman.
For President Joe Biden to consider qualified individuals, especially with diverse backgrounds and ethnicities brings a wealth of different perspectives and talent that was lacking in some previous administrations. It also adds some perspective to the administration of any government agency. His cheap shot at diversity only fuels the fires of the radicals. It angers me because I have seen the benefits of diversity.
Clayson should get a greater understanding of the government agencies and the vacancies that the Biden administration is trying to fill before using his twisted analogy to condemn the process.
John Miller of Cedar Falls is former regional director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency Region VII and a former Black Hawk County supervisor.
