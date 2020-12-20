GUEST COLUMN: What Dennis Clayson doesn't understand about diversity

It was quite obvious in Dennis Clayson’s column on Sunday (Dec. 13) that he has never managed a large group of people or been involved in any way with a government agency. Having lived in his ivory tower, he has never had to administer any federal program that involves people of myriad different ethnicities.

Using Clayson’s logic, keeping all white administrators is completely OK so long as they have the credentials for the job. Never mind that in some agencies the majority of clients are African American, Hispanic, Asian or poverty-stricken white people, or that there are some extremely qualified people who are not white.

Having directed an agency, I am fully aware of the “white male” syndrome. I promoted a woman to head the Individual Assistance Program at FEMA Region VII where I was the politically appointed director. It was the first time a woman sat around the management table in the history of the organization. She brought a perspective that none of the white males had ever considered and added a great deal to the organization just because she was a woman.