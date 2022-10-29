GUEST COLUMN: Vote no on Ballot Measure 1

I urge Iowans to vote no on statewide Ballot Measure 1, a proposal to amend the state’s constitution that impacts commonsense efforts for safety and makes victims of crime and all Iowa communities more vulnerable to violence.

Everyone knows someone who is a victim of violence. As the executive director of Friends of the Family, we work tirelessly to help survivors and victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in 14 Northeast Iowa counties. Statewide Ballot Measure 1 is not just a proposal to add the U.S. Constitution’s 2nd Amendment to Iowa’s constitution. It requires judges to elevate gun rights over public safety, challenges current law, and makes it harder to enact gun safety measures supported by most Iowans.

Our agency exists because gender violence is and remains a public health crisis impacting 1 in 2 women in their lifetime. Over the last ten months, my agency has served 406 people with shelter and housing solutions. Domestic violence and gun violence are inextricably linked and preventable public health problems. Still, they continue to take lives, forever changing and harming families and communities. We cannot sit back and continue to tolerate violence against others nor fail to prioritize common-sense policies to prevent it. Voting NO to Statewide Ballot Measure 1 is one way we can prevent gender violence.

Anytime a gun is in a home where violence is occurring or added to an already unsafe situation, it is five times more likely a female partner will lose their life, and it causes 70% of bystander deaths. Think about that, and then understand that the number of instances where no one is killed but guns are used to terrorize and threaten women and children in a violent situation far exceeds the number of tragic deaths.

Let’s pause and think about that -- guns are the leading cause of death for U.S. children and are used in 55% of killings of women by an intimate partner. Voting no on State Ballot Measure 1 can help prevent these heinous trends from continuing.

Everyone knows someone who is a victim of gender violence. A vote of no on Statewide Ballot Measure 1 can help prevent gender violence in the future. Victims of violence deserve your support and vote of no on the ballot. They are counting on it.