GUEST COLUMN: Truth versus differences of opinion

Hannah Arendt in her book, The Origins of Totalitarianism, wrote, “The ideal subject of totalitarian rule is not the convinced Nazi or the convinced Communist, but people for whom the distinction between fact and fiction (i.e., the reality of experience) and the distinction between true and false (i.e., the standards of thought) no longer exist.” Mr. Bakke in his June 13 editorial said that I had in my June 2 editorial “conflated lies with mere differences of political opinion.” As such, he raises the important point: When do opinions become lies?

I would argue that a line is crossed when a fair and thorough examination of the evidence leads to only one conclusion. Republicans have continuously ignored overwhelming evidence (which I cited in my June 2 editorial) that the 2020 election was one of the most honest and secure in recent history and claim that Donald Trump won the election. A recent poll found that 53% of Republicans still think Trump won the election. The reason I and others call this the Big Lie is because if it were true, our democracy would be imperiled. Mr. Bakke did not acknowledge this critical truth. Instead, he stated, “claims of fraud couldn’t be fairly and conclusively addressed given the evidence available.” I am sorry if Mr. Bakke wishes it otherwise, but that is not a difference of opinion, his statement is not true.