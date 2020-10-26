GUEST COLUMN: The country is headed in the wrong direction

The Social Progress Imperative (a nonprofit, nonpartisan group) has developed a Social Progress Index that assesses and ranks 163 countries on 50 dimensions dealing with the quality of life. The index examines such areas as health, education, nutrition, personal freedom, and environmental quality. In 2011 the United States ranked 19th overall, but in the 2020 index we have now slipped to 28th, below countries such as Cyprus, Greece, and Estonia. We are No. 1 in the quality of our universities and in access to advanced education, but rank only 91st out of the 163 countries in access to quality education. In access to quality health care we are a pitiful 97th. Maternal mortality is shamefully high at 73rd, and child mortality is 45th. Contrary to those who believe we are doing well environmentally, we rank 119th. Sadly, but not surprisingly, in discrimination and violence against minorities we place 100th. According to the report, the U.S. is one of only three countries that have declined in social progress over the past decade.