GUEST COLUMN: The country is headed in the wrong direction (copy)

Donald Trump was the most untruthful president in American history. Fact checkers have documented 30,573 false or misleading statements made by him during his term in office. The lies ranged from unimportant ones—like the size of his inauguration crowd — to serious ones — like the coronavirus would simply disappear on its own and we need not worry about it. His pandemic lies and mismanagement contributed substantially to the more than 400,000 COVID deaths. His most dangerous falsehood, however, was the Big Lie: that our national election was not fairly conducted and that he, not Joe Biden, had won the election. This lie was the worst, because, if it works, it would destroy our democratic system. Democracy only works if the voters decide who will lead us.