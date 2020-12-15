GUEST COLUMN: Outrage over Chanukah Desecration of Iowa Synagogue

Chanukah commemorates the Jewish peoples’ victory in 165 B.C.E. to practice their faith freely, after defeating Antiochus IV Epiphanes, who had desecrated the Temple in Jerusalem and mandated pagan worship. Nearly 22 centuries later, vandals in Davenport, Iowa, spray painted the biblical citation, John 8:44 on Temple Emanuel on the first day of Chanukah, Dec. 10. The content of this citation suggests that the vandalism was an act of hate: “You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.”