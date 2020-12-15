GUEST COLUMN: Outrage over Chanukah Desecration of Iowa Synagogue

Chanukah commemorates the Jewish peoples’ victory in 165 B.C.E. to practice their faith freely, after defeating Antiochus IV Epiphanes, who had desecrated the Temple in Jerusalem and mandated pagan worship. Nearly 22 centuries later, vandals in Davenport, Iowa, spray painted the biblical citation, John 8:44 on Temple Emanuel on the first day of Chanukah, Dec. 10. The content of this citation suggests that the vandalism was an act of hate: “You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.”
Sons of Jacob Synagogue, Waterloo, and the Cedar Valley Interfaith Council stand united in expressing our outrage over the desecration of Temple Emanuel. Our hearts ache for the Jewish people in the Quad Cities and all of Iowa. We condemn this ugly act and express support for all those who had been victimized.
We offer our heartfelt support for Temple Emanuel, drawing strength from the story of Chanukah. On each of the eight days of Chanukah, the Jewish people light one additional candle, bringing more light into the world.
As Rabbi Jonathan Sacks of Blessed Memory wrote in his book, “To Heal a Fractured World,” 2005:
“We may not be silent in the face of wrongdoing or injustice. We must use whatever influence we have” (p. 123).
“Against the fundamentalism of hate, we must create a counter-fundamentalism of love — knowing without hesitation or equivocation, that this is what God wants us to do: to heal his fractured world” (p. 267).
“Every good act, every healing gesture, lights a candle of hope in a dark world” (p. 271).
Naomi B. McCormick, Ph.D., is a retired clinical psychologist. She is both secretary of the board of directors at Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Waterloo Iowa and co-moderator of the Cedar Valley Interfaith Council.
