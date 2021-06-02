GUEST COLUMN: GOP also peddling the 'Little Lie'

The “Big Lie” that our national election was not fairly conducted and that Donald Trump, not Joe Biden, actually won the election has given birth to a new, “Little Lie.” It was put forward in Steve Bakke’s editorial of May 23.
Bakke will not admit the election was free and honest, but he takes the realist position that Joe Biden is now the president. However, he falsely states that we were not able to get to the truth of the election “because complex claims of material fraud couldn’t be fairly and conclusively addressed given the evidence available.” This is, of course, nonsense. Christopher Krebs, the Republican former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, reported that “there is no evidence” any voting systems were compromised and that the 2020 election “was the most secure in American history.” The Republican Attorney General William Barr said after investigating election complaints that FBI and U.S. attorneys “have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.” More than 86 lawsuits have been filed in both state and federal courts and all — except one minor one — have been rejected, the judges consistently finding there was no substantive evidence to support the claims of fraud or irregularities. District Court Judge James Russell of Nevada, for example, wrote that Trump’s campaign “did not prove under any standard of proof that illegal votes were cast and counted, or legal votes were not counted at all, due to voter fraud, nor in an amount to or greater than Biden’s margin of victory.”
Yet, Bakke continues to use the unsupported claims of voter irregularities to justify passing restrictive voter laws. As of the end of March, 47 states had introduced 361 bills with restrictive provisions. Bakke argues these are needed “because controls were reduced in 2020 over COVID concerns.” In fact, the opportunity to vote legally was expanded, and the result was the greatest turnout of eligible voters (66.7%) in more than a century. Such a result should be celebrated and expanded.
According to the Brennan Center of Justice (a bipartisan law and public policy institute at the New York University Law School), the restrictive bills that Bakke champions attempt to: “1) limit mail voting access; 2) impose stricter voter ID requirements; 3) slash voter registration opportunities; and 4) enable more aggressive voter roll purges.”
The For the People Act (H.R. 1 passed by the House and S. 1 in the Senate) would protect our voting rights and establish a national baseline for all states in national elections. There are a number of important parts to the act, including modernizing voter registration, strengthening mail voting systems, replacing paperless voting systems, creating a small-donor financing system for federal elections, promoting robust audits of election results, restoring voting rights to people with prior convictions, outlawing partisan gerrymandering of voting districts, and reforming the Federal Election Commission.
The mail voting provisions, for example, insure voting by mail is easy and secure. The act requires states to give every voter the option of voting by mail, to provide drop boxes, to cover the costs of postage, and to have a system that allows voters to track their mail ballots to confirm their receipt. Because all mail ballots are marked by hand, there is a paper trail which enables accurate post-election audits.
For the future of our country, the Senate needs to pass S.1. As President Biden said, the For the People Act will “protect the right to vote, the integrity of our elections, and [will] repair and strengthen our democracy.”
Thomas Hill is an emeritus professor of anthropology at the University of Northern Iowa.