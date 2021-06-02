GUEST COLUMN: GOP also peddling the 'Little Lie'

Bakke will not admit the election was free and honest, but he takes the realist position that Joe Biden is now the president. However, he falsely states that we were not able to get to the truth of the election “because complex claims of material fraud couldn’t be fairly and conclusively addressed given the evidence available.” This is, of course, nonsense. Christopher Krebs, the Republican former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, reported that “there is no evidence” any voting systems were compromised and that the 2020 election “was the most secure in American history.” The Republican Attorney General William Barr said after investigating election complaints that FBI and U.S. attorneys “have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.” More than 86 lawsuits have been filed in both state and federal courts and all — except one minor one — have been rejected, the judges consistently finding there was no substantive evidence to support the claims of fraud or irregularities. District Court Judge James Russell of Nevada, for example, wrote that Trump’s campaign “did not prove under any standard of proof that illegal votes were cast and counted, or legal votes were not counted at all, due to voter fraud, nor in an amount to or greater than Biden’s margin of victory.”