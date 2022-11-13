GUEST COLUMN: Cedar Valley must work to stem population decline

The Cedar Valley is an amazing place to live, work and play. Our family has lived here for more than 20 years and we love it. Unfortunately, a stagnation in our area population points to challenges we face and foretells a coming decline in our community unless we reverse these negative trendlines.

In the 11 years from 2010 through 2021, population in Black Hawk County has declined by about 1%. Population decline in the broader “Cedar Valley” is even worse. In the same eleven year period, the U.S. population grew by 7%, and Iowa grew by 5%. Iowa’s growth is driven by the Des Moines metro area, which is thriving, as evidenced by population growth of 18% over those 11 years. Des Moines offers a vibrant array of good jobs, quality-of-life amenities and activity. Then you have the healthy semi-urban centers of Iowa — Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Ames, Dubuque, Sioux City, Davenport metro — which all experienced population growth in this period, and in aggregate grew by 7%. The rest of Iowa, let’s call it rural Iowa, experienced population declines in essentially every rural community, on average about 3%.

You are probably not surprised that rural Iowa is struggling to attract and retain people. What might be a surprise is that the Cedar Valley’s vitality, at least as measured by where people choose to live, tracks very much like rural Iowa and not so much like Iowa’s urban and semi-urban communities. The Cedar Valley is also trending older in the past decade, which implies we are losing the battle to retain younger people. We tend to think of ourselves more like Dubuque and Ames and less like New Hampton and Ottumwa. But the cold hard facts of population change do not see it that way. Continuation of this downward path will be quite damaging to our community. We’ll lose good jobs, entertainment options and more people if we fail to make the changes needed to make the Cedar Valley a more attractive place to live.

There are several false narratives about population movements. One is that people are leaving places like Seattle, Minneapolis and San Francisco in droves and such shift will ultimately help rural America. Unfortunately, the facts do not support that narrative. Washington state grew by a whopping 15% since 2010, while Minnesota grew by 8% and even often-derided California grew by more than 5%. Another narrative is that people don’t move to Iowa because of lack of good jobs. The truth is that as more jobs have become remote, we’ve fared worse, not better. Another narrative is that absent mountains and oceans, we can’t compete. Yet places like Des Moines and Rochester are thriving despite their geography.

People tend to live where they want to live. Things like employment choices often come secondary, and in this day and age, a great many employees can work from home. Most employers have choices about where to locate good jobs. People make decisions about where they want to live based on many factors, and quality-of-life amenities are high on their list, in addition to schools and feeling welcome in the community. We have significantly under-invested in quality-of-life amenities across the Cedar Valley. The underinvestment shows in comparison with other communities with which we compete. We do not stack up as well as we should.

There is a path forward to change our attractiveness and future trajectory. It starts with recognizing we have a problem attracting and keeping people. We must prioritize quality-of-life projects in local governmental funding to build a more vibrant, attractive community. We need support for those projects from other funding sources too, including state government. We need to prioritize collaboration, including intra-governmental collaboration as well as innovative public-private collaborations. The communities that will “win” the future are the ones which make themselves attractive places to live. The population numbers don’t lie, and far too few people are choosing the Cedar Valley.