GUEST COLUMN: Biden brings excluded voices to the table

In the Dec. 10 Courier, we were treated to yet another conservative columnist, Froma Harrop, complaining about the influence of “identity politics” on President-elect Joe Biden’s choice of cabinet members – that is, his efforts to make his executive team truly representative of the population it will serve. She contrasts this to something she calls “merit,” which she incorrectly sees as contrary to hires based on diversity.
One of the privileges of being white in American society is that you don’t have to think of yourself as having an “identity.” Your appearance, your background, your values, and your standards are the criteria against which everyone else is judged. You are the norm, so the uniqueness of your situation does not stand out. But white people definitely do have an identity. I am not talking about the extremist versions of “white identity” that Donald Trump has played to. I am merely saying that, like any other unique group of human beings, we have an identity that we tend to assume is the correct one.
The label “identity politics” is only trotted out when outsider groups point out that their needs and their identities are not as valued in our society as the mainstream white identity. If someone says that Black people suffer discrimination or are not fully included in the power structure, then they are accused of unfairly relying on their identity. Similarly, when they find certain symbols offensive, like the griffin on the Waterloo Police logo, their voices are dismissed as mere “political correctness.”
Then, there is the concept of “merit.” Supposedly this means finding the person who is best qualified for the job, but in reality a number of studies show that many white people automatically see Black applicants as having less merit. I saw this frequently in my 34 years as a University of Northern Iowa faculty member. A shockingly small number of minority candidates were hired, and those that were hired were often categorized by other faculty members as having gotten there merely because of affirmative action, not because of “merit.”
If we truly examine the hidden aspects of white identity and deconstruct the biases inherent in our so-called merit criteria, then we can move forward. One way to do this is exactly what Joe Biden is trying to do — make sure that the voices of those in previously excluded groups are an important part of the discussion.
R. Allen Hays is a professor emeritus of political science and public policy at the University of Northern Iowa. He is also coordinator for the Iowa Justice Action Network, a statewide organization working on criminal justice reform.
