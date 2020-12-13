GUEST COLUMN: Biden brings excluded voices to the table

In the Dec. 10 Courier, we were treated to yet another conservative columnist, Froma Harrop, complaining about the influence of “identity politics” on President-elect Joe Biden’s choice of cabinet members – that is, his efforts to make his executive team truly representative of the population it will serve. She contrasts this to something she calls “merit,” which she incorrectly sees as contrary to hires based on diversity.

One of the privileges of being white in American society is that you don’t have to think of yourself as having an “identity.” Your appearance, your background, your values, and your standards are the criteria against which everyone else is judged. You are the norm, so the uniqueness of your situation does not stand out. But white people definitely do have an identity. I am not talking about the extremist versions of “white identity” that Donald Trump has played to. I am merely saying that, like any other unique group of human beings, we have an identity that we tend to assume is the correct one.