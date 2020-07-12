COLUMN: Farmers working to improve Iowa's water

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite a tough economy and unprecedented upheaval from the COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa farmers continue to take on the challenge of improving our state’s water quality through the statewide, comprehensive Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy. The latest INRS progress report, just released by Iowa State University and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, shows how farmer initiative has produced significant results in the seven years since the strategy was adopted and outlines the path for continued gains.

How do we know that Iowa’s water quality progress will continue? Because we’ve already produced a tremendous reduction in the amount of phosphorus leaving fields and entering Iowa’s streams, rivers and lakes (one of the key goals in the INRS).

Decades of conservation work on Iowa farms have slashed phosphorus loss by 22 percent since the 1980s and early 1990s, according to a recent ISU study. That data dovetails with 2015 data showing that Iowa’s soil erosion is down 28 percent over the past three decades. Both pieces of data are proof that Iowa is on the right track and close to meeting the 29 percent phosphorus reduction goal outlined in the INRS.

Now, farmers and their partners, are applying that same proven approach to address Iowa’s nitrogen challenge.