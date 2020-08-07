Backing the Cedar Falls Police Chief nomination

After extensive input from community stakeholders and city staff, and after careful consideration of the records available to me, I am nominating Assistant Chief Craig Berte for appointment as the next police chief of Cedar Falls. All finalists brought unique strengths to the table, making this decision very challenging. Given the available evidence, I believe Assistant Chief Berte is the best suited candidate to serve as Cedar Falls police chief.
Assistant Chief Berte’s strengths include 15 years of supervisory police experience, an extensive track record of law enforcement within Cedar Falls and a high regard within the regional law enforcement community. While observing his service as acting police chief, I have noted his professionalism, strong initiative and work ethic while carrying out his duties. He commands an excellent grasp of Cedar Falls law enforcement operations.
In the years ahead, I will require an impartial evaluation of the PSO model so that the City Council can make an informed decision about its future. By appointing an inside candidate for police chief, an outside consultant will be needed to carry out this vital assessment. This is because all current senior public safety personnel have a strong personal investment in the PSO model, having been instrumental in its formation. A fresh set of eyes is now needed to review the model for weaknesses and gaps, and to explore all options for remedying these weaknesses.
The police chief must also help to work hard to overcome and heal the distrust of a sizable portion of Cedar Falls toward the PSO model, if the City Council chooses to continue with it. If Assistant Chief Berte’s nomination is approved, I will work with him and the rest of the public safety department leadership to identify gaps and implement strategies to remedy deficiencies — and in turn to rebuild community trust.
As I noted in my recommendation letter to the City Council, the top two finalists each brought unique and highly valuable attributes to the table. Lieutenant Derrick Turner’s decade of experience as a public safety officer in Kalamazoo, Mich., his obvious passion for law enforcement, and his strong executive potential were highly desirable qualities. The interviews, questionnaires, written applications and personal references strongly indicated that either candidate would make an excellent choice for police chief, which made the decision difficult.
This has already been a very lengthy process, but there’s still one step to go. Our city code (Section 2-948(a)) requires that the City Council consider and approve the mayor’s nomination for police chief. This decision is slated for the Aug. 17 City Council meeting. Citizens are invited to attend and to voice support or concerns regarding this nomination to citycouncil@cedarfalls.com and rob.green@cedarfalls.com. Citizen input is an important factor for the City Council and I to consider in making this important decision for our community, and I look forward to hearing from the public this week on this nomination.
Rob Green is the mayor of Cedar Falls.
