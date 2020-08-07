Backing the Cedar Falls Police Chief nomination

The police chief must also help to work hard to overcome and heal the distrust of a sizable portion of Cedar Falls toward the PSO model, if the City Council chooses to continue with it. If Assistant Chief Berte’s nomination is approved, I will work with him and the rest of the public safety department leadership to identify gaps and implement strategies to remedy deficiencies — and in turn to rebuild community trust.

As I noted in my recommendation letter to the City Council, the top two finalists each brought unique and highly valuable attributes to the table. Lieutenant Derrick Turner’s decade of experience as a public safety officer in Kalamazoo, Mich., his obvious passion for law enforcement, and his strong executive potential were highly desirable qualities. The interviews, questionnaires, written applications and personal references strongly indicated that either candidate would make an excellent choice for police chief, which made the decision difficult.

This has already been a very lengthy process, but there’s still one step to go. Our city code (Section 2-948(a)) requires that the City Council consider and approve the mayor’s nomination for police chief. This decision is slated for the Aug. 17 City Council meeting. Citizens are invited to attend and to voice support or concerns regarding this nomination to citycouncil@cedarfalls.com and rob.green@cedarfalls.com. Citizen input is an important factor for the City Council and I to consider in making this important decision for our community, and I look forward to hearing from the public this week on this nomination.

Rob Green is the mayor of Cedar Falls.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0