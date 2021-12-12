EDITORIAL: Medicaid’s wrongful denials of care hurt Iowans

National companies that manage Iowa’s privatized Medicaid system are illegally denying care to some of the hundreds of thousands of poor or disabled Iowans who depend on the public health care program, contends a report released this fall from the state auditor’s office.

As has become common with criticism from the auditor’s office, Gov. Kim Reynolds and Medicaid Director Liz Matney quickly dismissed the report as flawed and much ado about nothing.

But the immediate finger-pointing about how rates of change were calculated misses Auditor Rob Sand’s larger point: Wrongful denials of care hurt Iowans.

Those denials simply must be investigated further. If having private companies administer Medicaid services to Iowans was really working great, the state would crow about it and show everybody the receipts.

Straightforward documentation would back up assertions about how much money Iowa is saving and how turnaround times and outcomes are improving in comparison with the previous state-administered system.

Officials would — faced with this report alleging managed care organizations were more frequently misapplying rules for what services are covered — provide the correct figures to show why that isn’t so.

But Iowans aren’t seeing such documentation. To be sure, the Department of Human Services collects, analyzes and publishes all sorts of data and touts testimonials from enrollees. The standard, though, should be higher than providing great service to some Iowans, adequate service to most, and no service at all to those who purportedly should qualify, particularly for a privatized system that replaced a trusted, reliable, state-operated program.

When it comes to the well-being and dignity of vulnerable people, Iowans should expect that any indication of providers falling short and letting people fall through the cracks will prompt investigation and, when needed, policy changes.

Evidence of problems has mounted in the five-plus years since the switch to private management. Needed services haven’t been covered. Health providers haven’t been reimbursed, which threatened their ability to stay open. Most of the 900 health providers who responded to a survey by Sand’s office in 2020 said the private system had “harmed or impeded” access to care in Iowa.

The assurances that Reynolds and her deputies have given as answers to such revelations suggest they want us to believe that those dreadful experiences are anomalies — though they’ve been described over and over, by advocates, Medicaid recipients, family members and providers.

Their unsatisfying responses to Sand’s latest report, on how often administrative law judges are reversing managed care companies’ denials of services, fit that pattern.

Before the switch, Medicaid recipients who were told that the government won’t pay for a particular service could appeal for review from a state administrative law judge. Now, recipients have an initial review that their managed care company handles alone, but they usually can still appeal to an administrative law judge.

Sand’s office measured similar time periods (about three years) before and after the 2016 change and found the number of appeals to the state judges has decreased. But the number of cases where judges found the companies had wrongly denied services increased, from 139 to 231.

The auditor’s report crunches the figures further to show an 890% increase in the percentage of cases where a judge overturned a care denial. That’s one place where state leaders have cried foul, calling it an “apples to oranges” comparison.

“We have seen the administrative law judge reversals go up proportionally in terms of the greater pool,” Matney told an editorial writer Friday. “That’s not particularly surprising.”

Sand has had a colorful response to that criticism — “It’s not even just apples to apples; it’s Honeycrisps to Honeycrisps,” he said after the report’s release. A University of Iowa expert said the office’s methodology was sound.

The managed care approach has been disastrous for individual Iowans while providing no obvious benefit to most Medicaid users or to taxpayers. But the managed care approach isn’t going anywhere. So the immediate task for everybody involved is to identify, advocate for and carry out incremental improvements.

That could be insisting that companies use standard medical coding in their work. It could be providing more resources to the state Managed Care Ombudsman Program, or expanding its scope. It could be ensuring that the next company to participate in managed care in Iowa is better than Iowa Total Care, which Sand’s report indicated is struggling to fulfill provisions of its contract with the state, such as demonstrating how much of the taxpayer money it receives is spent on health care.

Even better would be demanding a comprehensive examination of the managed care program by the Legislative Services Agency.

“Remain calm, all is well!” is a disappointing answer to this and earlier earnest investigations. Iowa can and needs to do better in fulfilling its Medicaid obligations. Lawmakers from both parties should agree on an independent agency that will conduct an independent evaluation that they’ll take seriously — and act on. Their constituents should insist on it.

