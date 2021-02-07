CF must empower human rights panel

“It’s like having a SWAT team that does nothing but engage in PowerPoint presentations and book reads and other educational forums without ever going to apprehend the culprits,” Funchess said. “We wouldn’t look at that kind of law enforcement outfit as effectively doing its job.”

However its role is defined, it’s clear the Cedar Falls commission must do better. The CFHRC must become a champion for residents who have complaints, connecting them quickly with the resources they need to address their grievances. It must speak out forcefully to denounce racist incidents whenever they occur. The commission should be a trusted adviser to local businesses and other entities seeking to implement best practices in promoting workforce diversity.

The commission has resources on which to draw and allies anxious to help. Certainly, the Waterloo Human Rights Commission will enthusiastically lend a hand if asked. The University of Northern Iowa, which has fielded its own complaints about racial insensitivity in recent years, also can offer counsel.

Gwenne Berry, UNI’s chief diversity officer, understands the challenge of getting buy-in on diversity efforts in a city with a population that is 91% white.