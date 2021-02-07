CF must empower human rights panel

The community has been shocked by recent reports of Cedar Falls High School students posting racially offensive material to social media.
The Cedar Valley as a whole must condemn these actions unequivocally. Unfortunately, the group that should lead the denunciations of these vile videos and photos — the Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission — has seen its voice muted by its own internal disarray.
Six members of the nine-person commission have left in recent months, some citing disagreement over its mission, others saying they have been muzzled in their quest to provide full-throated advocacy for racial equity.
The most recent departure came Wednesday. Evan Renfro, who had just joined the commission Jan. 19, quit before attending a single meeting. He pulled no punches in his letter of resignation.
“It is a sad time in Cedar Falls — devoid of mayoral leadership, bereft of humor, self-serious and confused, pedantic and shallow,” Renfro wrote. “The commission I was appointed to is unlikely to make any level of impact. Its dysfunction is total.”
Renfro, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Northern Iowa’s College of Social and Behavioral Science, teaches a course on human rights as part of his job.
“There are real issues of racism and other serious human rights concerns in this great city,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, the commission and the senior-most level of leadership in the city remain caught in a vortex of impotency and inaction.”
That came days after commission chair and 17-year member Nicole Winther submitted her own resignation. It followed a special meeting Jan. 27 to formulate a response to a student’s racist social media post, a meeting at which parents and activists berated the panel for its lack of urgency.
The commission released its statement two days later. It read in part:
“The Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission condemns racism and hate in any form. It is obvious that our community and youth are not immune from racism and racist incitement and that we must have a quick response to these acts of hate.”
The panel’s “quick response” came more than a week after the initial incident.
It was a teachable moment, but the group in the best position to educate was reluctant to address it. A human rights commission that is shy about advocating for human rights is confused about its mission.
That mission shifted recently, away from investigating discrimination complaints to outreach, advocacy and education, a decision finalized Jan. 4. The Iowa Civil Rights Commission will take over investigation of complaints. That change is behind much of the tension sparking the recent turnover.
The move has frustrated not only former Cedar Falls commissioners, but their counterparts in Waterloo as well. At a meeting Wednesday, the Rev. Abraham Funchess, Waterloo’s human rights director, criticized recent changes in Cedar Falls.
“It’s like having a SWAT team that does nothing but engage in PowerPoint presentations and book reads and other educational forums without ever going to apprehend the culprits,” Funchess said. “We wouldn’t look at that kind of law enforcement outfit as effectively doing its job.”
However its role is defined, it’s clear the Cedar Falls commission must do better. The CFHRC must become a champion for residents who have complaints, connecting them quickly with the resources they need to address their grievances. It must speak out forcefully to denounce racist incidents whenever they occur. The commission should be a trusted adviser to local businesses and other entities seeking to implement best practices in promoting workforce diversity.
The commission has resources on which to draw and allies anxious to help. Certainly, the Waterloo Human Rights Commission will enthusiastically lend a hand if asked. The University of Northern Iowa, which has fielded its own complaints about racial insensitivity in recent years, also can offer counsel.
Gwenne Berry, UNI’s chief diversity officer, understands the challenge of getting buy-in on diversity efforts in a city with a population that is 91% white.
“I am constantly told by people who are white, ‘I don’t understand why they need you. I don’t understand why people can’t just go to school, just get over it, just keep moving. You gotta pull yourself up by your bootstraps,’ because they did,” Berry told The Courier in September.
The 19th century minister Theodore Parker posited “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice,” a sentiment quoted by Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr. and Barack Obama in their own musings on the fight for racial justice.
But that sentiment is wrong. The fight for racial justice is ongoing, and vigilance is required to keep the arc of the moral universe bending in the right direction.
Cedar Falls isn’t more racist than any other city in America. In fact, some students associated with the most recent social media posts are not even from Cedar Falls. The name most prominently connected to many of the posts is a Waukee Community Schools’ student. They were posted to her Snapchat account after it was taken over by someone else.
But those inclined to say “kids will be kids” when faced with ugly racist incitements are laboring under a monumental misunderstanding of the hurtful nature of such acts and the inherent threat they pose to people of color. They also lack imagination about what exactly we should be teaching our children.