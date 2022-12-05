Pushback greets effort to change primary calendar

New Hampshire Democrats said they won’t easily cede their state’s “first in the nation” status on the presidential primary calendar to a proposal by President Joe Biden to move South Carolina to the front of the line in 2024.

But South Carolina Rep. James E. Clyburn, the House majority whip, said Democrats in the Granite State should recognize that South Carolina has been a better proving ground for presidential candidates who go on to win the White House.

“It all depends where their interest might be. If you’re more interested in your ego, that’s one thing. If you’re more interested in success as a party, that’s another thing,” Clyburn said.

The Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws Committee on Friday adopted a resolution that would have South Carolina leapfrog Iowa and New Hampshire and hold the first presidential nominating contest of the cycle on Feb. 3, 2024. Under the proposal, New Hampshire and Nevada would go next on Feb. 6, followed by Georgia on Feb. 13 and Michigan on Feb. 27. The schedule, which was modified from an earlier proposal, still needs to be approved by the full DNC.

The change would push Iowa — a state in which Democrats last month lost their last House seat and got crushed by 12 points in a Senate race they had hoped would be competitive — out of the early state calendar entirely. The move comes after the party’s embarrassing caucuses in 2020 that led to delayed results.

Biden also proposed that states hold primary elections, rather than caucuses.

The changes are intended to emphasize more diversity in early nominating contests, which bring candidates — and a boost to the local economy — to those areas. Census estimates for 2021 showed South Carolina was 69% white and Nevada 73%, , compared with 90% for Iowa and 93% for New Hampshire.

Iowa Republicans said the DNC would be making a mistake if it boots the state from its early schedule. Sen. Charles E. Grassley said in a statement that the move would “further alienate rural Americans from the Democrat Party,” and he urged the state Democratic Party to move forward with its own plans, similar to what he said the state Republican Party would do.

When states previously tried to set their own place in the schedule, the party pushed back. In 2008, the Democratic National Committee sought to punish Florida and Michigan for moving their primaries to dates earlier in the cycle than those in the schedule outlined by the party. The party ultimately decided to seat delegates from both states’ primary results but to give them only half a vote each.

Clyburn acknowledged that discrepancies between when the two parties hold primaries may need to be figured out, but said he thought Republicans may also want South Carolina to lead the schedule because of their party’s record in the state. He pointed to George W. Bush defeating Sen. John McCain in South Carolina’s Republican primary in 2000 and going on to serve as president for two terms. He also said Democratic Sen. Barack Obama was “dead in the water” coming out of New Hampshire in 2008 before he won South Carolina’s Democratic primary and later the White House. Biden’s story was similar in 2020, and the move to change the primary calendar is seen as a clear sign he is planning to run for a second term.

But Democrats in other states also said South Carolina, which has two Republican senators and Clyburn as the only Democrat in a seven-member House delegation, shouldn’t go first. Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Mastosaid the proposal “disregards the broad coalition of national organizations and leaders calling for Nevada to go first, and instead elevates a state that doesn’t actually align with @TheDemocrats own priorities for updating the calendar.”

Democrats in Nevada, where Democrats hold both Senate seats and three of the four House seats after intensely competitive races this year, should go first. Rep. Susie Lee said she would continue to fight for Nevada to have the first-in-the-nation status.

“Nevada represents the rising electorate in this nation,” she said. “It’s a purple state. I say that elections are about time and resources, and early on spending your resources, honing your message to an electorate that’s actually going to be the electorate that gets you across the finish line. Starting your campaign in a state like Nevada, I think, is important.”

Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell, who said she has worked for 30 years to move her state into the early nominating window, said she expects the fight to continue into February, when the schedule would officially be approved by the full Democratic National Committee.

“This is not done until February,” she said. “When we win, there will still be people that’ll still be fighting back.”