Gathering highlights the fragility of religious freedom

Mariam Ibraheem is a Christian from Sudan who has lived to tell the story of her death sentence. When she married a Christian man, she was informed she had broken apostasy law. She was raised by her Christian mother after her Muslim father abandoned her, so Sudan says she’s a Muslim apostate. She was imprisoned for refusing to recant her faith on Christmas Eve. She and her children were granted asylum by Italy in 2014 and they have since moved to the United States. From the stage at the summit, she declares, “My freedom is in Christ.”

At every turn, you run into someone extraordinary with a harrowing story. At lunch, I met an Ahmadi Muslim who is fighting blasphemy laws in Pakistan. Tursunay Ziyawudun, a Uyghur Muslim, described the “indelible scars” on her heart from the violence she suffered at the Chinese detention camps in Xinjiang. Others talked about the Iraq Christians who are languishing in a failing Lebanon, seven years after they fled from ISIS, not one of them having been granted refugee status. Iraqi Archbishop Bashar Warda was brokenhearted as he spoke about the men who are without jobs in Erbil.