Column: We Must All Choose Life

‘Do people know they can come to me for help when they are in need?” It’s a question New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan poses in a new pastoral letter, “Fostering a Culture of Life as a People of Hope.” He suggests we all ask it and think seriously about the possible answers.

Dolan issued his new letter on the feast of St. Joseph, March 19, and, like his new book, “I Am with You: Lessons of Hope and Courage in Times of Crisis,” it is the kind of reflection we need as we come out of the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. And, in reviewing some of what we’ve been through, he offers some spiritual and practical guidance for the deeper pandemics we face.

People are lonely. And they already were before social distancing and shutdowns. Before the pandemic, assisted suicide seemed close to becoming legal, at least in the blue states. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has other things on his mind these days, but had once indicated his support for it when pressed. Suicide is a dark fog that we can’t get away from — I know people in my life who have taken their lives in desperation. I know even more people who have considered it.