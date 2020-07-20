COLUMN: Transparency issues arise at IDPH

She said she believes she was asked to leave the department partly because she was too willing to provide pandemic response information to reporters. She also alleged the governor’s staff has required public health media requests to be run through the governor’s office.

“I am embarrassed and saddened by the way the media has been treated during COVID. You are not receiving timely answers and you are getting scripted talking points when you do get an answer,” Carver-Kimm wrote in an email to the Register.

Amy McCoy, who was brought into the department in March to take the lead on pandemic communication with reporters, said Clabagh told Carver-Kimm the department is planning changes in the structure of communications staff.

McCoy also defended the department’s pandemic communication efforts.