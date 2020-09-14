COLUMN: New Iowa PAC promoting racial justice policies

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rob Johnson believes this moment is different.

It’s what motivated Johnson, a Des Moines pastor and racial justice advocate, to leave his day job to become one of the leaders of the new, Iowa-based No Justice No Peace PAC.

“I had a nice comfy insurance job. I had a nice office job. I was making great money. I was climbing up the corporate ladder,” Johnson said. “And this moment catapulted me to leave there, because I could not go back to business as usual. I could not go back to pitching annuities and life insurance without addressing the disparities. … I took that leap of faith and put my income and everything else on the line because of this moment right here.”

Johnson joined a team that includes Al Womble, Eddie Mauro, Mark Langgin, and Scott Harrington in forming No Justice No Peace.

Launched just more than a month ago, the organization aims to advocate for racial justice policies and support political candidates that support those policies.