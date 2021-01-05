Column: Here's to New Life in the New Year

Jan. 22 is the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court case that legalized abortion in all three trimesters here in the United States. We’ve seen what kind of “domino effect” that decision has had on our society and body politic. What has law been teaching people for almost a half-century now? That the vulnerable don’t have rights. That we can end the lives of those who don’t fit into our plans.

There’s a sobering documentary now streaming called “Divided Hearts of America,” featuring former NFL player Benjamin Watson, who engages numerous people in conversation about abortion. It’s clearly coming from a pro-life perspective — Watkins himself is a father of seven and is active in pro-life and family evangelical advocacy circles, but he does talk to both sides. Everyone should watch it. Perhaps it would help us get beyond the knee-jerk partisan reactions that have been miring down the country for years.

Earlier this year, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York took founder Margaret Sanger’s name off its building due to her support of eugenics. While the truth about the origins of Planned Parenthood should have been confronted long ago, taking her name off the building only whitewashes history.

Let’s do better for life in this new year — by having honest, open, humane debates, finding meeting ground where we can. And absolutely coming together for the best for children who are alive and do not have homes, and protecting faith-based resources even as we may disagree about some fundamentals of family life. And we should celebrate courageous birth mothers who aren’t ready to raise a child, but are willing to do the hard work of bringing one into the world. With our help, the world will be ready to care for that child, and all the others as well.

Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review Online and founding director of Catholic Voices USA.

