COLUMN: Election answered important questions

The question coming into 2020 was whether those counties would remain loyal to Trump or swing back to Democrats. In Iowa, the answer was definitive: Those counties remained in Trump’s corner.

All 31 swing counties in Iowa that went for Trump in 2016 stayed with him. And in many of those counties Trump did even better than he did four years ago.

The question moving forward is whether these counties are Trump counties that Democrats could win back without Trump on the ticket, or if they are counties that are simply becoming more Republican.

4. Did J.D. Scholten max out the Democrats’ 4th District hopes in 2018?

Fortunately for Republicans, the answer appears to be a definitive yes.

In 2018, Scholten nearly pulled off what would have been an incredible upset: in a western Iowa district with 70,000 more Republican voters than Democrats, Scholten came within three percentage points of knocking off Republican U.S. Rep. Steve King, who regularly made news for his incendiary comments.

Obviously motivated by that close call, some Iowa Republicans mounted a primary challenge to King. And earlier this year, state senator Randy Feenstra knocked out King in the Republican primary.