COLUMN: A fiery start to a tough campaign

Long, competitive election campaigns are familiar territory for Iowans.

We’re accustomed to the 6 o’clock news hour featuring nothing but political advertisements, campaign volunteers knocking on our doors and road signs. My goodness, the road signs.

But even with all that experience Iowans have accumulated over the politics-filled years, it sure feels like we’re going to need the strongest of stomachs to get through the next few months.

Iowa, in case you haven’t heard — and if you haven’t, I’m sorry to hear about your broken TV — has a U.S. Senate race on the ballot for this fall’s election. Republican Joni Ernst, a former state legislator from Red Oak, is completing her first six-year term as a U.S. senator; she is being challenged by Democrat Theresa Greenfield, a Des Moines businesswoman.

It’s starting out as a close race, and it’s an important race — not only for the state, but the national political picture.

Because of those two factors, the Ernst-Greenfield race promises to be a real knockdown, drag-out, affair from now until November 3.

Buckle up; there will be no room for buttercups.