COLUMN: 99 days until November election

Congressional intrique

Iowa is typically good for two close congressional races each cycle. But how about four?

Each race promises to be competitive, or at least intriguing.

Eastern Iowa’s 1st District and central Iowa’s 3rd District are almost always close contests. This year is no different. A pair of Democratic freshman incumbents, Abby Finkenauer in the 1st and Cindy Axne in the 3rd, are facing tough re-election battles against the GOP’s Ashley Hinson and David Young, respectively.

Meanwhile, the 2nd District is an open-seat race where Democrats are trying to maintain a hold on an eastern Iowa district President Donald Trump carried in 2016.

Like the 1st, the 2nd District race features a pair of former state legislators: Democrat Rita Hart and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

As for the 4th District, it promises to be worth watching, too, if for no other reason than the lack of Steve King as a candidate for the first time since 2003. The nine-term incumbent Republican’s incendiary comments finally caught up to him. He lost a GOP primary to state legislator Randy Feenstra in June.

Feenstra will face Democrat J.D. Scholten, who came within an eyelash of upsetting King in 2018.