CARL LEUBSDORF: Pandemic revealing depths of nation's divide

Texans, Abbott said, “have the individual right and responsibility” to make decisions “for themselves and their children.” But their decisions will not only affect themselves and their children, but those with whom they come into contact.

Just as Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes famously wrote that freedom of speech does not permit a person to shout “fire” in a theater, so too does the acceptance of personal responsibility not permit actions that could endanger others.

And the strong consensus of medical professionals, admittedly, after some bad advice early on, is that vaccination and masking are the best ways to halt the disease and prevent its spread.

Recent studies have shown that virtually all patients being admitted to hospitals with the disease — and those dying from it — have been unvaccinated. There is a correlation between the recent increase in COVID cases and the percentage of unvaccinated people.

Other Republicans led by former President Donald Trump have joined Abbott and DeSantis in saying the issue is the right of individuals to protect themselves. But in fact, much of this is about politics — and the premature start of the battle to become the next Republican presidential nominee.