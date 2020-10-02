Foil squirrels and other rodents by planting bad-tasting bulbs

Last fall, a grizzled old squirrel stretched out on a high branch in my maple tree, its frowzy tail twitching back and forth and plump, black walnut-filled tummy plopping over either side of the limb.

He squinted down with beady eyes and mouth watering as I augered holes in the ground, stuffed in spring-flowering bulbs and backfilled with soil. I imagined him mapping out these meaty treasures in his tiny mind, with X’s marking the spots where I’d planted.

Hours later, as I expected, there were several mounds of dirt in the flower bed. The squirrel had ventured down the tree and into the garden on a bulb raid, excavated a few of the holes and left disappointed. One or two bulbs were half exposed, and the squirrel had left behind a hard, green-shelled and smelly black walnut.

I had foiled the Old One by planting daffodil bulbs.

Squirrels, voles, mice, deer and other critters love tulips and crocuses, but I don’t enjoy serving a bulb buffet. Rather than avoid planting bulbs altogether — what is a spring garden without them? — I’ve changed my game plan. I’m planting more daffodils than tulips, and tossing in allium, fritillaria, snowdrops, chionodoxa (glory-of-the-snow), blue squill and leucojum aestivum (white snowflakes).