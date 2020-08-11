You are the owner of this article.
One injured in ambulance crash
top story

WATERLOO -- A crash involving a Waterloo ambulance sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night.

Details weren't available, but the Waterloo Fire Rescue ambulance was responding to a 911 call when it was involved in a collision in the area of West Ninth Street and Williston Avenue, fire officials said. One person in the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

The impact set off airbags in the ambulance, and the ambulance crew wasn't seriously injured, according to fire department officials.

.The crash also damaged a utility pole in the area.There were no patients aboard the ambulance at the time of the crash, according to fire officials.

