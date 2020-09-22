Officials, residents differ on county attorney's role in racial inequities

He encouraged people to hold prosecutors, police and judges accountable, but said defense attorneys should be added to the list.

“We see inadequate representation all the time, and there’s a jail across the street here that’s full of people, of phone calls that are not being answered, because someone would rather do something else than work with their client,” Williams said.

In a breakout session, Hawbaker said that Williams’ generalization of all defense attorneys is unfair. He said there are 10 people in the local public defender’s office who get free calls to the jail. Outside lawyers, who are sometimes contracted for defense work, do not get the same perk.

He said other counties would characterize Black Hawk County as a place where charges are filed, regardless of whether crimes can be proven. He pointed to the first jury trial at the county courthouse during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jurors cleared a Waterloo man of the more serious charges he faced related to an April shooting.