Nursing home workers, residents in Waterloo get COVID-19 vaccine

WATERLOO — She missed Mother's Day with her 3-year-old son. She saw patients suffer with COVID-19. She lost three uncles to the virus.
The woman, 30-year-old nurse Yael Contreras, was among the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday at Friendship Village in Waterloo.
"It's scary not knowing in the midst of taking care of somebody if you'll get it," Contreras said. "I just felt like it's the right thing to do to protect my family and my residents. I'm kind of putting myself out there to protect them."
Retirement community Friendship Village has seen 10 residents die from COVID-19, said President and CEO Lisa Gates. The organization was able to provide 115 Pfizer vaccines to employees and residents Thursday. Of those vaccinated, 54 were nursing home residents, 40 were employees and 21 were assisted living residents, said Executive Director Sherry Turner.
Turner said 98% of nursing home residents signed up to get the vaccine. All of the remaining assisted living residents asked to get the vaccine when it is available again at the end of January.
Employees were more skeptical. Gates said 24% of employees initially signed up to get the vaccine. Turner said she hopes the employees who got vaccinated Thursday will "be the voice" and "brave souls" that encourage others.
"A lot of them are kind of waiting to see," Turner said. "I'm hearing a lot of fear about side effects."
Nurse Melissa Waskow, 46, said she was nervous about side effects. Contreras similarly feared the unknown, worried there might be harmful long-term effects of the vaccine.
"It's happy tears, but at the same time, I'm still scared," Contreras said.
The COVID-19 vaccine can cause pain and swelling at the vaccination site. Fever, chills, tiredness and headaches are other symptoms in some people who get the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Medical professionals say symptoms are signs the immune system is effectively responding to the vaccine.
"It's been a very emotional time," Waskow said. "It's very draining mentally, physically, emotionally. It's been a challenging time, but we're all in this trying to support each other."
Alianna Holliday, a 22-year-old resident assistant, said she felt confident getting the vaccine. She consulted her aunt and uncle, both health care professionals, before she made her decision.
"I barely felt anything," Holliday said of the vaccine. "I felt more with the flu shot than this."
Melissa Hernandez is an 18-year-old resident assistant. She finished her senior year at Waterloo East High School taking online classes. She called the experience of getting the COVID-19 vaccine "not a big deal."
"I'm terrified of needles — so I had to look away — but you just feel the poke," she said. "Hopefully it just brings things at least a little bit back to normal."
Gates said since the virus hit there were times she wanted to huddle under her desk, put a blanket over her head and make everything go away. She called them "really dark days." She hopes the vaccine will provide some hope.
"We still have a sense of exhaustion," she said. "It's getting better, but the exhaustion is there, and then the fear — will it come back?"
Turner hopes the vaccine will eventually end the isolation of long-term care residents, who have gone nearly a year without normal visits and hugs from family members. Some employees teared up after getting the vaccine, she said, mostly because they knew what it could mean for their patients.
"These employees have worked every day with the same people, and they've gotten to know them on such a personal level that they see their struggle," Turner said. "They want to see their family. They miss their kids. We're doing it by phone and everything else, but that's just not the same."
Pillar of Cedar Valley, another Waterloo care facility, said it provided the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to staff and residents Dec. 29. Some other area nursing homes did not provide immediate responses to The Courier.
