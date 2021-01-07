Nursing home workers, residents in Waterloo get COVID-19 vaccine

Melissa Hernandez is an 18-year-old resident assistant. She finished her senior year at Waterloo East High School taking online classes. She called the experience of getting the COVID-19 vaccine "not a big deal."

"I'm terrified of needles — so I had to look away — but you just feel the poke," she said. "Hopefully it just brings things at least a little bit back to normal."

Gates said since the virus hit there were times she wanted to huddle under her desk, put a blanket over her head and make everything go away. She called them "really dark days." She hopes the vaccine will provide some hope.

"We still have a sense of exhaustion," she said. "It's getting better, but the exhaustion is there, and then the fear — will it come back?"

Turner hopes the vaccine will eventually end the isolation of long-term care residents, who have gone nearly a year without normal visits and hugs from family members. Some employees teared up after getting the vaccine, she said, mostly because they knew what it could mean for their patients.