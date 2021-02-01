Notifications about COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for 65 and older varies by health care system

WATERLOO — People 65 and older are being contacted to get the COVID-19 vaccine — but it could be through email, phone call, text or patient portals, depending on the health care system.
MercyOne Northeast Iowa —which covers Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Oelwein facilities — is contacting patients through email, phone calls and other ways, said spokesperson Adam Amdor. He said the system recognizes “not everyone may have an email account” among the older population.
“We are communicating directly with our eligible patients when it is their turn,” Amdor said. “We are reviewing all of our patient names and using a random selection process to get started.”
A local resident who helps her elderly mother said Thursday that MercyOne sent an email about logging into patient portal MyCare for COVID-19 vaccine messages. The online portal then gave a phone number to call for people eligible to get vaccinated, she said. The resident requested to remain anonymous.
“I’m extremely concerned that this is Mercy One’s method of contacting people regarding available vaccines,” the resident wrote to The Courier. “The older someone is, the less likely they are to be internet savvy enough to follow those instructions or to even have a MyCare account.”
MercyOne said it has “a great team” that will “use every means to reach our patients including both emails and phone calls.”
Older residents are less likely to have access to the internet, and if they do, they might not know how to access websites or information about COVID-19 vaccines. It often leaves the task to younger family members.
UnityPoint Health will be contacting patients through “multiple touch points” like text, phone call and messages through MyChart patient portal accounts, said spokesperson Carson Tigges.
If people do not have text messaging or MyChart accounts, Tigges said, they will not be contacted those ways. They will instead get an automated phone call.
People who do have text messages and MyChart enabled would probably not get a phone call, Tigges said.
“I would anticipate that if they have troubles, there would be a number that they could call to help with that scheduling process,” Tigges said.
Tigges said the phone number would be available sometime next week, but would not be shared publicly as a way to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines. He said UnityPoint is “specifically targeting those patients who are eligible and have been selected” and providing them with sign-up instructions.
Patients at Peoples Community Health Clinic in Waterloo can expect to only get calls for COVID-19 vaccine appointments, wrote doctors Kim Neumann and Sharon Duclos.
“We will schedule more vaccine appointments every time we receive our supply, promptly using what is given to us,” the doctors wrote. “We ask for the community’s patience as we work to make contact and await vaccine shipments.”
There will likely be a waiting period between the time patients are contacted about COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and the time they get scheduled for vaccine appointments, Neumann and Duclos said. They said it is due to the current vaccine shortage.
People 65 and older will begin getting their COVID-19 vaccines in the coming week, said Black Hawk County Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye. Of the 20,000 local residents in this group, 700 initial doses should be available, Egbuonye said. These people fall under the state’s next recommended priority group to get vaccinated.
Health care providers from MercyOne, UnityPoint, Peoples Community Health Clinic and independent clinics will be handling COVID-19 vaccines for older residents, Egbuonye said.
“These systems will begin contacting patients this week to arrange appointments and ask that people do not call to schedule their appointments or walk in to request a vaccine,” Egbuonye said Thursday.
Some essential workers — including first responders, K-12 school staff and child care workers — are among others in the state’s next priority group for COVID-19 vaccines. Pharmacies are taking the lead to vaccinate workers, Egbuonye said.
It is unclear whether the Black Hawk County health department is providing guidance to health care systems about contacting the 65 and older population. Egbuonye did not respond to a request for comment Friday.