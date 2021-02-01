Notifications about COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for 65 and older varies by health care system

Older residents are less likely to have access to the internet, and if they do, they might not know how to access websites or information about COVID-19 vaccines. It often leaves the task to younger family members.

UnityPoint Health will be contacting patients through “multiple touch points” like text, phone call and messages through MyChart patient portal accounts, said spokesperson Carson Tigges.

If people do not have text messaging or MyChart accounts, Tigges said, they will not be contacted those ways. They will instead get an automated phone call.

People who do have text messages and MyChart enabled would probably not get a phone call, Tigges said.

“I would anticipate that if they have troubles, there would be a number that they could call to help with that scheduling process,” Tigges said.

Tigges said the phone number would be available sometime next week, but would not be shared publicly as a way to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines. He said UnityPoint is “specifically targeting those patients who are eligible and have been selected” and providing them with sign-up instructions.