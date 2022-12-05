Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging offering health workshop

CEDAR FALLS – Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is offering Stanford University's 6-week Better Choices Better Health Class. The program is offered to all persons with arthritis, asthma, chronic fatigue syndrome, diabetes, heart problems, Parkinson's, Multiple Sclerosis, long COVID, sleep disorders, and other chronic health conditions and their caregivers. The program is designed to work with a person's medical care plan. It encourages self-management of fatigue, exercise, diet, and pain to help participants regain control of their lives and make daily tasks easier.

The Better Choices Better Health workshops will be held from January 19 through March 2. In addition, weekly workshops will be held at the Cedar Falls Library (524 Main Street, Cedar Falls) each Thursday from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. and will provide the knowledge, confidence, and skills needed to take a more active part in managing chronic disease.

Registration is required, space is limited. Contact Elise Bovy at ebovy@nei3a.org or call 319-231-6798. There is a suggested contribution of $25 to cover the cost of materials.