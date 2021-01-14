Nonprofits get $76K in funds from supervisors

WATERLOO — Five nonprofits got $76,000 in funding Thursday for services and infrastructure projects from the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors.
The supervisors first considered the proposals Tuesday and decided on final allocations Thursday. Supervisors gave all nonprofits nearly half the total money they requested for the next fiscal year. Last fiscal year, supervisors gave $88,000 in funds to nonprofits.
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank got $33,000 of its $60,000 request; North Star Community Services received $15,000 of its $25,000 request; Iowa Legal Aid got $15,000 of its $30,000 ask; Friends of Iowa Court Appointed Special Advocates got $8,000 of its $20,000 request; and Riverview Center received $5,000 of its $20,000 ask.
County supervisor Tom Little voted against motions to fund North Star Community Services, which hopes to use the funds for parking lot improvements. The organization is working to enhance the outside environment of its facility, said executive director Valerie Schwager.
Little said he thought funds should help with services, not infrastructure projects. Supervisor Linda Laylin said the board previously gave the organization money for roof repairs.
The board did not give any money to Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, which teaches business skills to students in kindergarten through high school. The organization asked for about $10,000 in funds.
Funds will help Northeast Iowa Food Bank purchase more food for residents, said Barbara Prather, executive director. She said she expects 20,000 local residents to be food insecure in the coming months due to COVID-19. The organization offers curbside pickup for groceries five days per week.
Iowa Legal Aid plans to use the funds to give free services to low-income residents who need help navigating eviction, housing, public benefits and domestic violence. Executive director Nick Smithberg said Black Hawk County holds the state’s second-highest eviction rate behind Polk County. He said eviction cases were up by more than 59% in 2020.
“The pandemic … has created housing instability for thousands of tenants, many of whom are newly unemployed,” Smithberg said.
The organization helped more than 2,000 county residents — including about 900 children — with its legal services in the past year, Smithberg said.
Supervisors Chris Schwartz and Linda Laylin wanted to give $20,000 to Iowa Legal Aid, but were overruled by the rest of the board.
Friends of Iowa Court Appointed Special Advocates will use its money to bolster its program that pairs volunteers with foster children. The volunteers are tasked with giving written or oral testimony to judges and seek children’s best interest, said Tim Pearson, executive director. The money will go toward gas cards for volunteers, office supplies and technology.
Schwartz initially asked for $10,000 for Friends of Iowa, but lessened his request at Supervisor Dan Trelka’s request.
Riverview Center gives services to sexual trauma survivors and their families. Program director Gwen Bramlet-Hecker said it will use the money to help people with transportation, stable housing, food insecurity, therapy, school or employer notifications, communication with loved ones and more. She said COVID-19 enhanced traumatic stress symptoms in survivors of sexual trauma.
“The number of calls we are receiving from parents whose children have disclosed that in the isolation they’ve experienced during the pandemic, the rates of sexual abuse has increased,” Bramlet-Hecker said. “Non-offending parents calling and saying, ‘I don’t know what to do. My child just told me this horrible thing and I’m lost.’”