Nonprofits get $76K in funds from supervisors

Funds will help Northeast Iowa Food Bank purchase more food for residents, said Barbara Prather, executive director. She said she expects 20,000 local residents to be food insecure in the coming months due to COVID-19. The organization offers curbside pickup for groceries five days per week.

Iowa Legal Aid plans to use the funds to give free services to low-income residents who need help navigating eviction, housing, public benefits and domestic violence. Executive director Nick Smithberg said Black Hawk County holds the state’s second-highest eviction rate behind Polk County. He said eviction cases were up by more than 59% in 2020.

“The pandemic … has created housing instability for thousands of tenants, many of whom are newly unemployed,” Smithberg said.

The organization helped more than 2,000 county residents — including about 900 children — with its legal services in the past year, Smithberg said.

Supervisors Chris Schwartz and Linda Laylin wanted to give $20,000 to Iowa Legal Aid, but were overruled by the rest of the board.