Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Police are talking with witnesses after a man was shot in the mouth at a Waterloo home Wednesday afternoon.
A Waterloo teen has been detained for allegedly shooting one person and trying to shoot another at a Waterloo home Wednesday afternoon.
CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls man is dead and three others injured following a two-vehicle collision north of Cedar Falls late Saturday.
WATERLOO — After a national search, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley tapped someone in its own ranks to head the organization.
A dozen colleagues held signs, expressing their appreciation for Tyler Ruane and his leadership at Cedar Heights Elementary School.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.