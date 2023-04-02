Be the first to know
One man is dead after he was struck by two vehicles early Friday on U.S. Highway 218 in Waterloo near the Broadway Street interchange.
The eatery is opening for business at noon Saturday at 189 W. 11th St. after operating for three years out of a food truck.
A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison for what the judge described as starting a “firefight in a residential neighborhood” in 2021.
Cedar Valley Thrift and Outreach Outlet welcomed Grow Cedar Valley and residents to their grand opening on Tuesday.
A federal grand jury has handed up an indictment against a Toledo woman accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the trucking…
