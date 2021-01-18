New murals, sculptures requested as part of $97K budget proposal by Waterloo arts department

WATERLOO — An infusion of murals and sculptures could come to Waterloo if the city approves $97,000 in requested funds for the arts department.

The money for next fiscal year would cover up to six new murals for $30,000, at least four added sculptures for $16,000 and another $8,000 to relocate existing sculptures to make a “sculpture garden” between the Waterloo Center for the Arts and the Cedar River. Kent Shankle, executive director at the Waterloo Center for the Arts., said the initiatives would improve Waterloo’s quality of life and culture.

Shankle said he is exploring a partnership with Dubuque that would allow both cities to share the cost for murals by national and international artists. He said he is envisioning a “mural hub” near Lafayette Street between Fourth and Fifth streets.

“It can be more cost effective if (artists) have a series of projects lined up in a particular region,” Shankle said.

A local artist is interested in embarking on the sculpture project for “bare minimum” payment, Shankle said. He said the sculptures would be placed on the perimeter of downtown near the trail and bike systems.

“These would be iconic of the great trails that we have in our community,” Shankle said.