New murals, sculptures requested as part of $97K budget proposal by Waterloo arts department

WATERLOO — An infusion of murals and sculptures could come to Waterloo if the city approves $97,000 in requested funds for the arts department.
The money for next fiscal year would cover up to six new murals for $30,000, at least four added sculptures for $16,000 and another $8,000 to relocate existing sculptures to make a “sculpture garden” between the Waterloo Center for the Arts and the Cedar River. Kent Shankle, executive director at the Waterloo Center for the Arts., said the initiatives would improve Waterloo’s quality of life and culture.
Shankle said he is exploring a partnership with Dubuque that would allow both cities to share the cost for murals by national and international artists. He said he is envisioning a “mural hub” near Lafayette Street between Fourth and Fifth streets.
“It can be more cost effective if (artists) have a series of projects lined up in a particular region,” Shankle said.
A local artist is interested in embarking on the sculpture project for “bare minimum” payment, Shankle said. He said the sculptures would be placed on the perimeter of downtown near the trail and bike systems.
“These would be iconic of the great trails that we have in our community,” Shankle said.
The proposed “sculpture garden” by the Waterloo Center for the Arts would include sculptures the city already owns — some that are already on display, and others that are not.
“It’s just a matter of pouring new pads for them and relocating those so that they can be packaged and promoted as a sculpture garden,” Shankle said.
The CityScape Sculpture, a red gateway on Lafayette Street between Fourth and Fifth streets, could get $18,000 in renovations. Shankle said Main Street Waterloo, an economic development organization, is willing to complement renovations with landscaping and added lighting.
An updated security system at the Waterloo Center for the Arts would account for the remaining $25,000 in the budget proposal. Shankle said the current system has limited coverage, glitches and low-quality video.
“We’ve even had times where there will be gaps in the recordings,” Shankle said.
The City Council as final say on budget requests.