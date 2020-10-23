New MercyOne rehab center to seek Waterloo Council approval Monday

WATERLOO — City Council members could approve a site plan Monday for the MercyOne rehab and wellness center slated to open in early 2021. The facility, located at 2204 Kimball Ave., would replace existing retail space in a strip mall. It will have a private therapy gym, a public gym, aqua therapy pool, weight room, exercise equipment and fitness classes for people who buy memberships, according to a news release. The center will also offer massage therapy.

“Having a wellness center in the facility helps create such a wonderful continuum of health and wellness for our community,” Sheri Purdy, manager of rehabilitation and wellness, said in a news release.

The new center is replacing the current facility at the Kimball Ridge Center. MercyOne announced its plans for the new 14,000-square-foot facility Tuesday.

The facility is not expected to have negative impacts on the surrounding neighborhood or traffic, according to city documents.