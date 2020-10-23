New MercyOne rehab center to seek Waterloo Council approval Monday

WATERLOO — City Council members could approve a site plan Monday for the MercyOne rehab and wellness center slated to open in early 2021. The facility, located at 2204 Kimball Ave., would replace existing retail space in a strip mall. It will have a private therapy gym, a public gym, aqua therapy pool, weight room, exercise equipment and fitness classes for people who buy memberships, according to a news release. The center will also offer massage therapy.
“Having a wellness center in the facility helps create such a wonderful continuum of health and wellness for our community,” Sheri Purdy, manager of rehabilitation and wellness, said in a news release.
The new center is replacing the current facility at the Kimball Ridge Center. MercyOne announced its plans for the new 14,000-square-foot facility Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
The facility is not expected to have negative impacts on the surrounding neighborhood or traffic, according to city documents.
The strip mall was built in 1962 and underwent expansions in in 1963, 1966 and 1990, city documents show. The newest development in the area was Cabin Coffee, built in 2010 and located at 2040 Kimball Ave. “We are really excited about the new facility,” Ryan Meyer, MercyOne Northeast Iowa vice president of operations, said in a news release.
Residents who want to comment on the site plan can email the City Clerk’s Office. People can attend Monday’s meeting in person at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall, or they can contact the clerk to receive login information to attend virtually via Zoom or phone call.
Black Hawk County Health Needs Assessment Page 1
Black Hawk County Health Needs Assessment Page 2
Black Hawk County Health Needs Assessment Page 3
Black Hawk County Health Needs Assessment Page 4
Black Hawk County Health Needs Assessment Page 5
Black Hawk County Health Needs Assessment Page 6
Black Hawk County Health Needs Assessment Page 7
Black Hawk County Health Needs Assessment Page 8
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!