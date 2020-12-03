New CDC guidance says COVID-19 quarantine can end earlier for some people

WATERLOO — New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allows some people to end quarantine earlier than previously recommended.
People who do not have symptoms after being exposed to COVID-19 can end quarantine after 10 days. People who tested negative for COVID-19 five days after their last exposure and do not have symptoms can end quarantine after seven days. The Black Hawk County Health Department said Thursday that a 14-day quarantine period remains the “most effective option” to prevent spreading the virus.
“CDC continues to endorse quarantine for 14 days and recognizes that any quarantine shorter than 14 days balances reduced burden against a small possibility of spreading the virus,” the CDC website said.
People who have symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19 are recommended to isolate for 10 days, the CDC said. They are only encouraged to stop isolation after they have no fever for 24 hours without medication and their symptoms are improving.
People who still have symptoms after their quarantine ends should isolate at home and contact health care providers to get tested.
Isolation includes staying in a separate room from family members, using a separate bathroom, avoiding contact with others, not sharing personal items and wearing a mask around others, if these steps are possible.
COVID-19 symptoms can start two to 14 days after someone is exposed to the virus, according to the CDC. Symptoms include shortness of breath, fever, fatigue, headache and loss of taste or smell.
The CDC’s definition of close contact remains the same. People should quarantine if they were within six feet of someone with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes over a 24-hour period beginning two days before symptoms appeared, according to the CDC.
