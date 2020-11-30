New Black Hawk County human resources director to start role in January

A part of maintaining a positive reputation is looking ahead to adapt to changing environments, she said. She said she will promote diversity, equity and inclusion in her HR practices, from recruitment to employee retention. She emphasized the importance of valuing all perspectives.

“It’s important that we really show that we’re doing what we say we do when it comes to our affirmative action program and our equal employment opportunity policies,” Fesenmeyer said. “I’m confident we’ll continue to build on those efforts and continue to create a workforce that is highly qualified and one that is representative of the demographics here in Black Hawk County, in our community.”

The incoming director hopes to use the next year to determine specific goals. She will wait to see whether COVID-19 affects the county budget, and in turn, her department.

“I look for people that want to come into this organization that really want to contribute to the community, and that feel that they have a sense of purpose when they’re here,” Fesenmeyer said. “I just think we play a pretty pivotal role in identifying the right positions for what our organization and community needs.”

