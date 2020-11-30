 Skip to main content
New Black Hawk County human resources director to start role in January
New Black Hawk County human resources director to start role in January

WATERLOO — Human resources work runs in the family.

Amanda Fesenmeyer watched her mother and grandmother build trust as human resources professionals. Her mother worked for cities including Des Moines, and her grandmother worked for John Deere.

Now 31, Fesenmeyer will lead a human resources department of her own.

The Johnston native was appointed Nov. 24 by the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors to be the county’s human resources director. She will begin Jan. 1.

“I definitely felt a pull towards the human resources personnel line of work,” Fesenmeyer said. “I’m excited for the role. I look forward to building on the existing partnerships and finding new partnerships.”

The 2014 University of Northern Iowa graduate has a bachelor’s degree in business management, and plans to finish a master’s degree at UNI in business administration in August. She is a certified professional in human resources management — an accreditation earned by taking an exam that gauges knowledge and competency.

Amanda Fesenmeyer

Amanda Fesenmeyer is Black Hawk County's incoming HR director.

After getting her certification in July 2019, Fesenmeyer began to see herself advancing to a leadership position.

She previously worked in analyst roles at John Deere, forecasting budgets and examining trends. She eventually worked with the finance director for the county Board of Supervisors, collaborating with departments to help them manage their expenses and ask for project approval from the board.

“Having that foundation of that trust already there — I have received really positive feedback and I was strongly encouraged by our department to consider this type of role,” Fesenmeyer said. “I hope that they feel that they’re in good hands.”

Currently an HR specialist for the county, Fesenmeyer focuses on recruitment and compensation. As director, she will oversee all programs, including benefits, leave and other policies. She will be responsible for the HR department’s budget and training opportunities.

Fesenmeyer said she plans to seek ways HR can improve its performance, and she wants to identify areas where HR already excels.

She is in the process of training with outgoing HR director Deb Bunger, who took the job in 2017. The Board of Supervisors set Fesenmeyer’s salary at $83,000 per year. Her predecessor earned $75,000 when starting the role.

“I think our reputation is just a direct reflection of our credibility,” Fesenmeyer said. “It really precedes us in any of our interactions with our employees, managers, elected officials and of course the public. One way to I think build that trust — at least internally — is to be a resource to provide solutions to problems.”

A part of maintaining a positive reputation is looking ahead to adapt to changing environments, she said. She said she will promote diversity, equity and inclusion in her HR practices, from recruitment to employee retention. She emphasized the importance of valuing all perspectives.

“It’s important that we really show that we’re doing what we say we do when it comes to our affirmative action program and our equal employment opportunity policies,” Fesenmeyer said. “I’m confident we’ll continue to build on those efforts and continue to create a workforce that is highly qualified and one that is representative of the demographics here in Black Hawk County, in our community.”

The incoming director hopes to use the next year to determine specific goals. She will wait to see whether COVID-19 affects the county budget, and in turn, her department.

“I look for people that want to come into this organization that really want to contribute to the community, and that feel that they have a sense of purpose when they’re here,” Fesenmeyer said. “I just think we play a pretty pivotal role in identifying the right positions for what our organization and community needs.”

