New $4.1 million Waterloo Police body camera agreement up for City Council approval

WATERLOO — A nearly $4.1 million deal for Waterloo Police equipment is up for City Council approval Monday.
The proposal is for a 10-year agreement with Axon, a company that makes law enforcement technology. The Waterloo Police would switch from its current vendor, Safefleet, which provides devices that the department said malfunction and do not last entire police shifts.
The agreement will require more than $224,000 in funds for the first year, nearly $408,000 in second-year funds and nearly $431,000 in funds for subsequent years. Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald previously said he plans to get the funds by adding traffic cameras for more revenue.
Revenue from the existing 12 traffic cameras made more than $556,000 in 2020, Fitzgerald said. He wants to add 10-12 more cameras to fund the Axon agreement.
The new agreement proposal covers body cameras, tasers, in-car cameras, an evidence management system, new virtual reality training, auto-transcription and redaction assistant services for video, according to first-year quote information from Axon.
Axon provides on-site and virtual training opportunities for its body cameras, the proposed agreement says. This includes options to troubleshoot IT issues, provide considerations for video policy and training for in-house device instructors at the Waterloo Police Department.
Most Axon devices are covered by one-year limited warranties, according to the proposed agreement. The exception is the signal sidearm device, which is covered by the company for 30 months. The device wirelessly prompts nearby officer body cameras to record when an officer draws their firearm.
The Waterloo Police Department can purchase an extended warranty on devices for an additional four years of coverage. The company does not provide warranty on the accuracy of its automatic transcription services.
The company said it is not responsible for any lost data, information or software from its products that malfunction, the proposal said. Axon said it will not disclose content or information from the Waterloo Police Department unless required by law.
Content that was not viewed or accessed by Waterloo Police in six months can be archived by Axon. The company said the material will then "not have immediate availability" and could take up to 24 hours to retrieve.
The company said it can transfer Waterloo Police content to third-party storage subcontractors in the United States.
Axon said it can temporarily suspend the department's ability to access its storage services. This can happen if Axon thinks the Waterloo Police content poses a security risk, negatively impacts the company, causes liability issues or is fraudulent, according to the proposed agreement.
The Axon contract can be terminated by Waterloo Police if not enough funds are available to pay for services. The department and Axon can end the agreement if either believes there was a breach of contract.
If the Waterloo Police terminates the agreement, it will have 90 days to download its content before it can be deleted by Axon.
The proposed agreement says Axon can make changes to devices and services without notifying the Waterloo Police Department.
Anyone who wants to comment on the proposal can contact the City Clerk's office. People can attend the Waterloo City Council meeting virtually on Zoom, or they can watch live meetings on the city’s YouTube page called WaterlooCommunityTV or Mediacom channels 17 or 74-4.
