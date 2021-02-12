New $4.1 million Waterloo Police body camera agreement up for City Council approval

Most Axon devices are covered by one-year limited warranties, according to the proposed agreement. The exception is the signal sidearm device, which is covered by the company for 30 months. The device wirelessly prompts nearby officer body cameras to record when an officer draws their firearm.

The Waterloo Police Department can purchase an extended warranty on devices for an additional four years of coverage. The company does not provide warranty on the accuracy of its automatic transcription services.

The company said it is not responsible for any lost data, information or software from its products that malfunction, the proposal said. Axon said it will not disclose content or information from the Waterloo Police Department unless required by law.

Content that was not viewed or accessed by Waterloo Police in six months can be archived by Axon. The company said the material will then "not have immediate availability" and could take up to 24 hours to retrieve.

The company said it can transfer Waterloo Police content to third-party storage subcontractors in the United States.