Nearly 300 residents petition Black Hawk County supervisors to again consider mask mandate

WATERLOO — COVID-19 cases have declined in recent weeks. More than 7,500 people have been fully vaccinated in Black Hawk County as of Tuesday.
For county resident Dee Vandeventer, the improving conditions signify a ripe opportunity to get ahead of the virus. It's why she recently created an online petition for a mask mandate in Black Hawk County, which she presented to officials Tuesday at the Board of Supervisors meeting.
Nearly 300 people signed the online petition, including Waterloo Human Rights director The Rev. Abraham Funchess. Waterloo City Council member Sharon Juon signed the petition and spoke Tuesday to supervisors. Going on 11 years with breast cancer herself, she said she supported Waterloo's mask mandate after getting pleas from community members who feared for their lives.
"I know how hard it is as an elected official," Juon said. "When we enacted the mask mandate in Waterloo, I got a lot of calls against it. But I also got a lot of calls for it, and those to me were the most compelling."
An initial proposed countywide mask mandate failed beforethe Board of Supervisors in September. Waterloo and Cedar Falls instituted face mask mandates. An open records request from The Courier unveiled more than 150 emails from residents to supervisors, mostly against the mandate.
The county supervisors again Tuesday did not consider another mask mandate. Supervisor Chris Schwartz, the sole vote in favor of the original proposal, asked whether the Board of Supervisors would be willing to discuss a new resolution. He was met with silence from fellow supervisors.
"It appears there is a lack of appetite amongst the majority to bring it forward," supervisor Dan Trelka said.
Tom Little, another supervisor who previously did not support the mandate, was not at Tuesday's meeting.
Some residents previously told supervisors a mandate would insult the ability of Iowans to make decisions for themselves. Juon said local residents are not always wearing masks when recommended.
"It is not always the most popular thing, but in my estimate, it is the right thing," Juon said Tuesday. "And that’s what we’re elected to do."
Vandeventer pointed to mask mandates in surrounding counties, including Dubuque County, which recently extended its guidelines to June 15. Linn and Johnson counties similarly instituted mask mandates.
Public health experts advise that lessening COVID-19 safeguards now could allow variants of the virus to spread rapidly. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently said the variants could "undermine" efforts to prevent the disease from spreading.
County resident Renata Sack said a mask mandate would help in the "next hump" of possible COVID-19 infections. She said she hears about county residents refusing to wear masks even when required by businesses.
"It’s very sad because Black Hawk County has carried a huge burden of this pandemic, and we should not create more suffering and more disasters than necessary," Sack said Tuesday. "We should help to get over this."