Nearly 300 residents petition Black Hawk County supervisors to again consider mask mandate

WATERLOO — COVID-19 cases have declined in recent weeks. More than 7,500 people have been fully vaccinated in Black Hawk County as of Tuesday.

For county resident Dee Vandeventer, the improving conditions signify a ripe opportunity to get ahead of the virus. It's why she recently created an online petition for a mask mandate in Black Hawk County, which she presented to officials Tuesday at the Board of Supervisors meeting.

Nearly 300 people signed the online petition, including Waterloo Human Rights director The Rev. Abraham Funchess. Waterloo City Council member Sharon Juon signed the petition and spoke Tuesday to supervisors. Going on 11 years with breast cancer herself, she said she supported Waterloo's mask mandate after getting pleas from community members who feared for their lives.